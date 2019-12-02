Announcing Original Cannabis Cafe, Formerly Lowell Cafe

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now officially known as Original Cannabis Cafe (@OGCannabisCafe), the historic first-of-its-kind restaurant is evolving from being associated with a corporate entity into a true home for the entire cannabis community and industry. The cafe is paving the way as the only restaurant in America where guests can openly consume cannabis and is a welcoming environment for people from all walks of life.

"This important social and historical establishment should belong to the cannabis community and industry, not any single cannabis corporation. By no longer being branded with a single company, our Cannabis Cafe will focus on its goal of presenting our diners with as diverse a range as possible of cannabis from small independent growers and entrepreneurs," said Executive Chef and Partner, Andrea Drummer.

Tens of thousands of neighbors, cannabis-enthusiasts, and canna-curious patrons have dined and smoked at the Cannabis Cafe since opening October 1. The cafe continues to make headlines with global notoriety in it's bold pursuit of the normalization of public cannabis consumption in society.

"Since we opened our guests and employees have colloquially referred to the restaurant as the Cannabis Cafe, when talking about us to their friends and on social media. We're excited to make the name change official as we focus on the community," said Ami Gan, VP of Marketing and Communications.

The Cannabis Cafe is home to the cannabis industry as a whole. The cafe's cannabis menu offers over 100 strains of cannabis flower from 45 different growers. Complementing the flower experience, Chef Drummer offers a menu highlighting elevated comfort foods and seasonal dishes. Coming soon the Cannabis Cafe will be launching events including live music.

The Original Cannabis Cafe is focused on guest experience and its future as part of the community within the city of West Hollywood.

About

The Original Cannabis Cafe is the first restaurant in America where guests can openly purchase and consume cannabis. Located in West Hollywood, CA the cafe offers farm-to-table cannabis and cuisine, with a menu developed by Executive Chef Andrea Drummer. The Owners include Chef Andrea Drummer, Social Activist Renee Nahum, 710 Labs and Famous Farms amongst others. For reservations visit http://cannabis.cafe and follow on Instagram @ogcannabiscafe .

Media Contact: press@cannabis.cafe

SOURCE Original Cannabis Cafe

Related Links

https://cannabis.cafe/

