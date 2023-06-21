Announcing Osano vendor discovery, an automated approach to managing privacy risk

Industry's first automated discovery feature that allows privacy professionals to automatically identify vendors so they can start managing vendor privacy risk faster

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano , a leader in privacy management software, today announced the launch of Osano vendor discovery, a new feature in the company's Data Privacy Management Platform.

Before organizations can manage vendor risk, they must first identify their vendors and build a vendor inventory. Historically, privacy professionals have had to manually identify vendors through a complex process by meeting individually with IT and functional managers to manually identify vendors. Osano vendor discovery expedites this time-consuming process by automating vendor identification, empowering privacy professionals to start managing vendor privacy risk right away.

"Creating a safer and more secure digital world for everyone requires proactive management of vendor privacy risks," said Arlo Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Osano. "Osano empowers privacy professionals to automate vendor discovery, detect risks quicker, and effectively monitor vendor privacy posture over time. Together, we can build a culture of trust and respect, where privacy is upheld by all."

Osano vendor discovery is a first of its kind feature that supports privacy professionals by:

Leveraging other capabilities in the Osano Privacy Platform, including Osano Cookie Consent and Osano Subject Rights Management.

Automating the discovery of cookies, scripts, and iframes on your website, Osano Cookie Consent now incorporates vendor discovery by automatically adding any vendors associated with those website tags to your vendor inventory.

Automatically adding any automated data stores added to Osano Subject Rights Management's data store inventory to the vendor inventory as well.

Providing a unified vendor workflow across the privacy platform.

In addition, Osano Privacy Vendor Risk Management provides a unique privacy score to help businesses quickly identify the highest risk vendors. Osano's team of global privacy experts keeps a vigilant watch over vendor privacy practices and continually updates the vendor score dataset to reflect the latest regulations and vendor practices so organizations can continuously monitor their vendor's privacy posture over time.

"As data privacy demands continue to evolve, it is Osano's mission to build products that align with the current and future data privacy landscape," said Rachael Ormiston, Head of Privacy at Osano. "We are wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding data privacy and building a safer world through offerings like Osano vendor discovery. This feature will help privacy professionals proactively address and manage vendor risk without delay or disruption."

For more information, visit www.osano.com

About Osano

Osano, a leading data privacy platform, simplifies privacy compliance by helping organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy program to increase trust, stay compliant, and do the right thing. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2018, the fully remote data privacy management company helps organizations access consent management, data subject rights requests, privacy assessments, and vendor monitoring all in one place. Osano is recognized as a leader in consent management and a momentum leader in data privacy management by G2. The organization is also recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2022. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com.

Media Contact

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Osano

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Osano