Announcing Osano vendor discovery, an automated approach to managing privacy risk

News provided by

Osano

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Industry's first automated discovery feature that allows privacy professionals to automatically identify vendors so they can start managing vendor privacy risk faster

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osano, a leader in privacy management software, today announced the launch of Osano vendor discovery, a new feature in the company's Data Privacy Management Platform.

Before organizations can manage vendor risk, they must first identify their vendors and build a vendor inventory. Historically, privacy professionals have had to manually identify vendors through a complex process by meeting individually with IT and functional managers to manually identify vendors. Osano vendor discovery expedites this time-consuming process by automating vendor identification, empowering privacy professionals to start managing vendor privacy risk right away.

"Creating a safer and more secure digital world for everyone requires proactive management of vendor privacy risks," said Arlo Gilbert, CEO and co-founder of Osano. "Osano empowers privacy professionals to automate vendor discovery, detect risks quicker, and effectively monitor vendor privacy posture over time. Together, we can build a culture of trust and respect, where privacy is upheld by all."

Osano vendor discovery is a first of its kind feature that supports privacy professionals by:

  • Leveraging other capabilities in the Osano Privacy Platform, including Osano Cookie Consent and Osano Subject Rights Management.
  • Automating the discovery of cookies, scripts, and iframes on your website, Osano Cookie Consent now incorporates vendor discovery by automatically adding any vendors associated with those website tags to your vendor inventory.
  • Automatically adding any automated data stores added to Osano Subject Rights Management's data store inventory to the vendor inventory as well.
  • Providing a unified vendor workflow across the privacy platform.

In addition, Osano Privacy Vendor Risk Management provides a unique privacy score to help businesses quickly identify the highest risk vendors. Osano's team of global privacy experts keeps a vigilant watch over vendor privacy practices and continually updates the vendor score dataset to reflect the latest regulations and vendor practices so organizations can continuously monitor their vendor's privacy posture over time.

"As data privacy demands continue to evolve, it is Osano's mission to build products that align with the current and future data privacy landscape," said Rachael Ormiston, Head of Privacy at Osano. "We are wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding data privacy and building a safer world through offerings like Osano vendor discovery. This feature will help privacy professionals proactively address and manage vendor risk without delay or disruption."

For more information, visit www.osano.com

About Osano
Osano, a leading data privacy platform, simplifies privacy compliance by helping organizations build, manage, and scale their privacy program to increase trust, stay compliant, and do the right thing. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2018, the fully remote data privacy management company helps organizations access consent management, data subject rights requests, privacy assessments, and vendor monitoring all in one place. Osano is recognized as a leader in consent management and a momentum leader in data privacy management by G2. The organization is also recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2022. Learn how Osano can simplify data privacy for you at https://osano.com.

Media Contact
Emylee Eyler
BLASTmedia for Osano
[email protected]
317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Osano

Also from this source

Osano signals strong company growth with key workplace award wins, G2 recognition and website rebrand

OSANO Debuts Latest Products at COSMOPROF 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.