Announcing Partnership Between Crane and Blanket -- Empowering Property Managers

Property management technology company, Blanket, unveils innovative solutions in partnership with Crane, an invite-only community, to empower cooperation between property managers.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanket is excited to announce its partnership with Crane, an invite-only community dedicated to growth-oriented property management operators. This collaboration is rooted in Blanket and Crane's shared mission to empower property managers and enhance cooperation within the industry.

Promoting Growth and Collaboration in the Industry

"Together with Crane, we are dedicated to improving the success of property managers everywhere," shared Lior Abramovich, Co-Founder and CEO at Blanket. "We are committed to sharing best practices, elevating industry standards, and fostering a supportive community that provides a blueprint for success in property management."

Through this partnership, Blanket will introduce a lead-sharing platform exclusively for Crane members — Crane Exchange

With Crane Exchange, Members will have exclusive access to:

Blanket Network Manager (Built for Crane Members): This referral management tool allows Crane members to seamlessly share owner leads with fellow members, ensuring that no opportunities are lost and facilitating mutual business growth.

"This partnership with Blanket is an exciting opportunity to enhance the services we offer our members and drive collaboration in the property management industry," said Wolfgang Croskey, Co-Founder of Crane.

Blanket's Network Manager — Connecting Crane Members for Seamless Lead Sharing

Blanket's Network Manager allows Crane members to easily share owner leads. For example, if a Crane member from Tampa, Florida has an owner who recently bought a property in Atlanta, Georgia he will be able to match this owner with an Atlanta Crane member. This platform enhances lead tracking and management and encourages cooperation, ensuring property managers can capitalize on every opportunity.

Blanket's Property Marketplace — Enabling Portfolio Growth and Diversification for Crane Members

This exclusive marketplace for Crane members enables property managers to collaborate effectively and diversify clients' portfolios. Each member can assist clients in purchasing properties across different markets, enhancing revenue opportunities. For instance, a Tampa Crane member can help clients buy properties in Atlanta by working with an Atlanta Crane colleague, facilitating the real estate transaction and sharing a referral fee.

In this system, the property manager who refers the lead receives a referral fee, while the receiving property manager earns a commission on the transaction and another property to manage. This collaborative approach not only boosts revenue streams but also empowers property managers to provide their clients with access to more opportunities, all while retaining their current doors under management.

About Crane

Crane is designed for serious operators who are ready to elevate their property management business and reclaim their time. Our community serves third-party property managers primarily engaged in single-family and small multi-family rental management across North America. Crane is more than a network—it's a platform for managers who seek both business growth and the freedom to focus on what matters most.

For more information, visit joincrane.co/application/ .

About Blanket

Blanket is transforming the property management industry with its innovative platform that helps property managers grow their portfolios and retain owners. By combining AI-powered insights, automated lead generation, and seamless integration with existing property management software, Blanket provides property managers with the tools they need to succeed. Blanket is backed by leading Venture Capital Investors like Foundation Capital, Symbol, Operator Partners, RE Angels, and industry-leading Angel investors. Together, we're shaping the future of property management.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Blanket's flagship products, Retain and Grow, visit BlanketHomes.com .

