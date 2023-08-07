Announcing Phase Four's Maxwell Block 3 Plasma Propulsion Thruster: Exceeding Hall Effect Thruster Performance

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, Inc. ("Phase Four"), the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, announced today its highly anticipated Maxwell Block 3 turn-key plasma propulsion thruster. The Maxwell Block 3 offers satellite manufacturers performance that exceeds Hall Effect Thrusters when operated with krypton, a first for any electrodeless thruster. Maxwell Block 3's innovative architecture builds on the flight heritage of Maxwell Block 1 and Block 2 thrusters with significantly improved performance and is now available for orders with deliveries scheduled in the first quarter of Calendar Year 2024.

Over the last seven years, electrodeless thrusters have gone from an academic exercise to a flight-qualified, high performance electric propulsion solution, largely due to the tireless work of the team at Phase Four. Maxwell Block 3 represents this next step for satellite electric propulsion.

Maxwell Block 3 uniquely offers a significantly shorter lead time and lower price point over legacy plasma propulsion systems. The systems will be produced at Phase Four's new state-of-the-art, 25,000 ft2 facility in Hawthorne, California. This technological leap, when coupled with Phase Four's production capacity, provides satellite manufacturers the performance, reliability, and availability that the industrialization of Space demands.

Designed with adaptability in mind, the Maxwell Block 3 features a sleek, modular design that seamlessly fits into a wide variety of satellite bus configurations, alleviating compatibility concerns. Recognizing the unique demands of each space mission, Maxwell Block 3 is engineered to accommodate any size or shape of commercially available propellant tanks, providing exceptional flexibility. This empowers our customers to tailor the thruster precisely to mission requirements, ensuring peak efficiency and optimum use of resources.

Phase Four's Maxwell Block 3 thruster is a revolutionary advancement that establishes an unrivaled benchmark in satellite propulsion technology. With orders now open for delivery in the first quarter of Calendar Year 2024, seize the opportunity to make a leap in your satellite propulsion system performance and take your missions to unprecedented heights.

About Phase Four



Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster. Phase Four's radio-frequency thruster represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021, Phase Four's Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

