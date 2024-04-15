Announcing ProcureSight for Better, Faster Government Procurement

Accelerate the creation of US federal acquisitions and achieve better outcomes.

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Appian World Government Acquisition Summit, Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) unveiled ProcureSight ( procuresight.com ), a solution designed for US federal procurement professionals to accelerate the creation of acquisitions and achieve better acquisition outcomes by leveraging historical procurement data in public databases.

ProcureSight does not require an Appian user license, but it is powered by Appian's AI, process automation, and data fabric technologies. ProcureSight is available today and throughout 2024 at no cost to US procurement professionals.

The procurement data dilemma

The US federal government's mandated procurement process creates an overwhelming documentation burden. Referencing previous procurements expedites the process and enables agencies to gain valuable insights into past suppliers, procurement methods, costs, timelines, and more. Federal procurement professionals currently must search multiple websites to gather past solicitation and award information, and even if the data is discovered, it often lacks the completeness and contextual information needed to make it valuable.

ProcureSight is designed to solve this data dilemma. Users simply search for the goods or services of interest and press Enter. Using semantic search, ProcureSight scours SAM.gov and USASpending to find similar procurements and instantaneously provides meaningful, relevant results in a single view. It includes links to the source material, assuring all answers are correct and based on actual procurement data. From these combined sources, ProcureSight delivers synthesized insights, not just raw data, displaying average time to award, average award amount, average award length, and more. Key benefits include:

Find relevant past procurements, fast . ProcureSight uses semantic search to find relevant past procurements, unlike public websites that often provide poor and irrelevant search results.

. ProcureSight uses semantic search to find relevant past procurements, unlike public websites that often provide poor and irrelevant search results. Gain insights from past procurements. ProcureSight automatically displays key insights, such as best-in-class contract use, average time to award, average award amount, average contract length, small business data, and socioeconomic data.

ProcureSight automatically displays key insights, such as best-in-class contract use, average time to award, average award amount, average contract length, small business data, and socioeconomic data. View all solicitation and award data in one place. With ProcureSight you can view procurements end to end, linking solicitation and award data in a unified view.

With ProcureSight you can view procurements end to end, linking solicitation and award data in a unified view. Accelerate procurement creation . Get insights from previous solicitations and awards to improve future acquisitions.

. Get insights from previous solicitations and awards to improve future acquisitions. Achieve better procurement outcomes . Write better requirements based on an improved understanding of suppliers, market trends, pricing dynamics, and the regulatory landscape.

. Write better requirements based on an improved understanding of suppliers, market trends, pricing dynamics, and the regulatory landscape. Accelerate document creation. ProcureSight templates make it easier to create documents such as statements of work (SOWs), requests for information (RFIs), and vendor questionnaires. It uses AI to prompt documentation creation based on the topics required in existing documents. ProcureSight's AI chatbot helps users drill into the data to uncover more information.

While ProcureSight is a standalone service and does not require an Appian license, it seamlessly integrates with Appian's Government Acquisition Management solution suite. This integration provides users full access to ProcureSight without the need for separate logins.

"ProcureSight is the only solution of its kind specifically designed for federal government procurement professionals," said Ben Allen, Public Sector Solutions Vice President. "It finds the relevant data they need with source links, automatically generates insights from that data, significantly simplifies the creation of required documentation, and enhances overall efficiency. ProcureSight effectively addresses the challenges that have long-hindered the government's procurement efforts."

Through December 31, 2024, ProcureSight is free for anyone with a valid .gov or .mil email address. Sign up today and follow ProcureSight news on LinkedIn .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com .

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, Twitter .

SOURCE Appian