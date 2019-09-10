Announcing Realogy Military Rewards: New Home Buying and Selling Program Launches for ALL Military Personnel, Veterans and Their Families

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced Realogy Military Rewards, a new home buying and selling program that will offer $350 to $7,500* in cash back or rewards to those who have served our country and their extended families. Realogy Military Rewards builds on the company's 30 years of experience assisting military families with their home sales and purchases and is now available to all military personnel, veterans and their extended families in most U.S. states. The program benefits are based on the home's sale or purchase price when transacting with one of Realogy's well-known and trusted residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker® and ERA® .

Through Cartus Corporation, a Realogy subsidiary, and its Broker Network, a Military Rewards Advocate matches consumers with affiliated agents who are experts in the local area as well as the intricacies of military moves. The Cartus Broker Network is a broad network substantially comprised of Realogy affiliated brokers and agents who earn very high customer satisfaction and loyalty by applying their expertise to support both home buyers and sellers through the complex real estate process and to ultimately close their transactions in faster-than-average times.

"Realogy has a long history of supporting our servicemen and servicewomen during one of life's most special and critical milestones: buying or selling a home," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "The new Realogy Military Rewards program extends our support to the entire U.S. military community and their families by providing a real estate agent experienced with military moves, an advocate to offer support along the way, and substantial cash back upon closing."

It's Our Turn to Serve You: A More Rewarding Home Transaction Experience

Connection to an Experienced Real Estate Agent : Realogy Military Rewards seamlessly connects home buyers and sellers to top-rated affiliated real estate agents across the entire United States. Matched according to the client's profile, participating agents, who are affiliated with one of Realogy's trusted residential real estate brands, have been selected based on their exceptional customer service record, local market expertise and experience with the complexities of military moves.

An Advocate to Support Along the Way: Additionally, the home buyer or seller will be connected to a Military Rewards Advocate, who will work side-by-side with their agent to ensure a seamless real estate transaction.

Generous Cash Back Bonus or Rewards : After closing, the home buyer or seller can receive $350 to $7,500* in a cash back or reward bonus based on the sale or purchase price of their home.

For more information on Realogy Military Rewards, please call 800-752-3642 or visit www.RealEstatePerk.com/RealogyMilitaryRewards.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

* The cash back bonus is offered in most states. In some states, a gift card or commission reduction at closing may be provided in lieu of the cash back bonus. The program is not available for employer-sponsored relocations or transactions in Iowa or outside the United States. The cash back bonus is not available in Alaska, Louisiana and Oklahoma. In Kansas and Tennessee, a MasterCard MAX gift card will be issued. In Mississippi, New Jersey, and Oregon, a commission reduction may be available at closing. The cash back bonus is only available with the purchase and/or sale of your home through the use of a program-introduced real estate agent. The actual amount you receive is based on the purchase and/or sale price of your home. All real estate commissions are negotiable. Other terms and conditions may apply. This is not a solicitation if you are already represented by a real estate broker. Please check with a program coordinator for details. Program terms and conditions are subject to change at any time without notice. Additional terms, conditions, and restrictions apply.

