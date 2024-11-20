Announcing RYA™, the Creative AI Tool That Generates Completely Original Ideas for Marketers

Leveraging Decades of Proprietary Data, RYA™ Knows What Americans Want to Spend Extra Time and Money On

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode Four, the creative agency that has made hits for some of the world's largest brands, today unveils RYA™. RYA (Radical Yet Acceptable) is a Creative AI tool that generates unique cultural insights and novel creative ideas almost instantly. It is built on a large and proprietary database that shows where Americans would spend their free time and extra money. With 84 million new data points added per week, RYA can show users what any US demographic is most passionate about and generate completely original ideas for any marketing campaign.

EpisodeFour, which will generate $20m in revenue this year, has built RYA from the ground-up to provide marketers with a completely new way to generate campaigns that are backed up by data. Current Episode Four clients like Adobe, Charles Schwab, Invesco QQQ, and others will be granted early access to the tool, but you can join the waitlist here.

"We built RYA because we realized we had unique data on both audiences and creative ideas that could boost the marketing of any brand. For nearly a decade, Episode Four has surveyed the US population, generating a statistically significant sample. These original insights helped us make bigger and better hits for brands – ones that are grounded in indisputable audience data. With AI getting to such a mature place, we are using our RYA data to help clients more broadly – let them uncover their own insights and work with our teams to generate a broader array of concepts faster and easier," said Mark Himmelsbach, Founding Partner of RYA and Episode Four. "In fact, what our agency used to do in six weeks we can now do in one single day - better insights and bolder ideas in a fraction of the time."

"Every agency walks into a room and says 'trust us, we know what's cool.' But that has never been true, no agency can know 'what's cool' for every audience and every brand. With RYA, we can do two things. The first is that we have broader and truer insights. The second is that RYA prompts us to think more broadly. With 180 genres, we can create a huge variety of concepts that we know an audience would want to spend time with. Said another way, RYA gives brands permission to make bigger and bolder ideas," said Teddy Lynn, Founding Partner of RYA and Episode Four. "Brands continually tell us that our RYA Insights give them a better understanding of their audience," Lynn says, "and now they are counting on RYA to help them from content and experiences to media and sponsorship choices. Our clients are telling us this is the future of marketing and we are happy to say we agree."

By using RYA, brands can tap into data that is significant down to 0.5% of the US population and details what those audiences would like to watch, listen to, read, attend, eat, and more across 180 genres and 20 actions. Brands can integrate their own data into RYA through custom surveys, data clean rooms, and numerous unstructured data sources. Over the next year, RYA will also incorporate a marketplace for agencies, production companies and other experts essential to executing the creative campaigns across all genres.

"For the last 18 months, we have been told that AI will take marketers jobs," Himmelsbach says. "We disagree and believe that AI will make humans more creative. In fact, instead of just believing it, we wanted to build something to show that it can be true. And we think we're only at the beginning of reaching that goal with RYA."

About RYA

RYA™ was originally created for the purpose of developing world-class content and experiences by the advertising agency, Episode Four. Today RYA™ is an AI-powered tool that any marketer can use to deliver what typically takes an agency 6-8 weeks in 1 day. It's trained by two sets of proprietary data collected over the past decade - insights and ideas. To discover what RYA can do for you, visit www.askrya.com.

About Episode Four

Episode Four is an ad agency that makes hits for brands. Leveraging RYA and our proprietary data set, we empower our clients to engage their audiences in ways that resonate deeply with their specific passions. We find the line between what is radical yet acceptable to create experiences that stand out and make deeper impacts than traditional advertising alone. To learn more, visit https://www.episodefour.com.

Media Contact:

