Announcing S4GEO - The Society for Geopolitics | Bringing together providers and consumers of geopolitical strategy and intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of geopolitics has become a daily concern for business leaders. From the emergence of groups like Strategic Forecasting, Inc (i.e. Stratfor) and Eurasia Group in the 1990s, the geopolitical advisory landscape has broadened to include a wide array of functional units and organizations focused on geopolitical risk, from small bespoke shops to large consulting and advisory groups. After extensive discussions with many colleagues, the need for a geopolitical risk industry association is clear. For more, read S4GEO co-founder Rodger Baker's article Strengthening the Geopolitical Risk Field .

We are proud to announce the upcoming 2026 launch of the Society for Geopolitics - S4GEO . S4GEO will serve the community of geopolitical risk intelligence practitioners and consumers, identifying best practices, exploring and sharing new and tested methodologies and revisiting proven approaches, and promoting applied geopolitical thinking among corporate leaders, investors, and policy makers. S4GEO recognizes the value of existing risk and intelligence associations and organizations such as ASIS, SCIP, and AIRIP, who have advanced these sorts of best practices in other fields. We see an opportunity to strengthen and advance the development and delivery of geopolitical intelligence and analysis for the business world.

Join the S4GEO mailing list here .

Geopolitical intelligence expert Rodger Baker will be Chairman of the S4GEO Advisory Board and will be leading the organization's efforts.

S4GEO has three primary missions:

Collaborate : Provide a forum for the exchange of geopolitical ideas and frameworks

: Collect, develop, and strengthen methodologies and approaches, providing training and career development for geopolitical risk and strategic analysts Elevate : Advancement of the industry by: Promoting geopolitical thinking outside the walls of academia Hosting productive dialogue among strategists, executives, policy makers, military leaders, and practitioners. Educating the business, investing and policy communities, so that they can make use of the tools of geopolitical analysis in their ongoing activities

S4GEO will not be a vendor of geopolitical intelligence or analysis. Our intention for S4GEO is to be a forum for providers and consumers of these services to collaborate, share best practices, and to grow the field as a whole.

S4GEO announces today the initial lineup of speakers for early 2026, addressing today's commercial geostrategic challenges.

Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, January 29 at 6pm US ET

Rudolph Lohmeyer, Senior Partner at Kearney Foresight

Chuck Mattera, Former Chair and CEO at Coherent Corp.

Greg Thomas, Founder and CEO of ChainSentry

Additionally, S4GEO is releasing original research content and thought pieces that are relevant to our members and their customers. In the near future, S4GEO will roll out additional speakers, continuing education, and a formal membership structure, with plans for our first in-person conference in 2026.

Want to get involved? S4GEO is looking for members of our advisory committee, individuals to assist with planning and content and more. Reach out to us at [email protected] to get involved.

You can learn more about S4GEO and join our list at our website www.s4geo.org .

S4GEO, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization, serving the public interest.

