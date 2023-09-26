Announcing Sky Castle Companions, the first AI-powered NFT companions, assigned 1/1 personalities, that can talk and interact with you

DOVER, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Castle, a pioneer in the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and virtual companionship technology, announced the launch of Sky Castle Companions. Companions are NFTs that are assigned a 1/1 unique set of personality traits on-contract that can be used to seed AI chat applications. This results in AI-powered companions that talk to you, have unique personas, and are secured & owned on the blockchain.
This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant step forward in the realm of AI and blockchain, transforming the way individuals interact with artificial intelligence. Companions are part of an open ecosystem which means any third party can freely build AI applications that integrate with them. By seeding Companion NFTs into these AI applications, owners can interact and build relationships with them.
AI Chat - Luna Labs
Alongside this launch, Luna Labs, the parent company of Sky Castle, has taken the initiative to create its own AI Chat platform to demonstrate the awesome capability of Companions. The AI Chat has a user-friendly ChatGPT-like interface that allows owners to chat with their Companions and see their unique personas come to life.
Layer on Top of AI
Sky Castle Companions act as a layer on top of AI technologies. This layer is one of decentralized ownership, uniqueness, and authenticity. Companions are not limited to one AI technology, rather, they have the potential to live on top of many advancing AI technologies.
The First Collection
The first official collection of Sky Castle Companions, called Concepts, consists of eight Companions - four female and four male. Per Sky Castle's website, Concepts are meant to be a demonstration of the impressive capabilities and characteristics of the upcoming Genesis collection – further details to be announced soon. Concepts was launched September 17, 2023: Ethscan.
About Sky Castle: Sky Castle is a pioneer in the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and virtual companionship technology. Its mission is to enhance human life by harnessing the power of AI. Sky Castle believes that through fostering human to AI relationships, huge utility and benefits be unlocked.
SOURCE Sky Castle
Modal title
PRN Top Stories Newsletters
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article