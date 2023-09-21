Elevate your career now in environmental health and food safety with Exclusive discounts on NRFSP and NEHA study guides, manuals, and vouchers. Don't miss out!

QUEENS, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the NRFSP & NEHA Study Guides and Reference Manuals to Drive Your Career

Mid Atlantic Growers Inc. offers an arsenal of knowledge to ensure success for Registered Environmental Health Specialists (REHS) or Registered Sanitarians (RS), food safety manager, food handlers and grocery store manager. It's the best way to prepare for multiple emergencies with insights from numerous subject matter experts.

Announcing Special Discounts: Environmental Health and Food Safety Study Guides by NRFSP and NEHA

About NEHA Study Guides and Reference Manuals

NRFSP and NEHA study guides and reference manuals are essential as you advance your industry knowledge in environmental health and food safety. Mid Atlantic Growers Inc. offers the best price in the industry. It's the #1 shop for all environmental health and food safety study guides, reference manuals, and online training courses provided by NRFSP and NEHA.

The REHS/RS study guides and manuals published by NEHA is essential to become an REHS/RS, along with experience and training. These reference books can help you ensure compliance with state, local, and federal environmental health regulations.

The Certified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) manual published by NEHA offers a depth of knowledge and skills that ensures food safety practices in any retail environment. With experience and expertise, certified professionals understand food-borne illnesses and analyze and implement sanitation standards.

About NRFSP Food Safety Certification

The Food Safety Manager Certification by NRFSP shows a Food Managers competency in being an essential part of a food safety culture that keeps the customers safe from foodborne illnesses. When customers are safe and happy, business potential can be maximized allowing the business to stand out from the competition.

Being the most experienced, long-term provider of certification solutions specifically designed for the retail grocery industry, the NRFSP Grocery Store Manager Certification shows a Store Managers competency in food safety that protects the consumers from foodborne illness and protect the integrity, reputation, and revenue of the store.

The NRFSP Food Handler Certification assures food managers, regulators and trainers that the certificate holder is equipped with the knowledge of the requirements in the field of food safety as reflected in the FDA Food Code, professional literature, and industry practice. Proving their competency in handling foods for human consumption.

As Company Representative Bella Rose says, "This special discount on NRFSP and NEHA study guides, manuals and vouchers allows you to access the knowledge base that will support professional development and career growth opportunities."

To tap into the latest 80% discount on study guides and manuals, visit Mid Atlantic Growers Inc. Browse the books that best support your academic and professional development requirements.

