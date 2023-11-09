ANNOUNCING STONY BROOK VILLAGE; FOR GOLFERS, MOUNTAIN LOVERS, AND NEW HOME BUYERS

Barkley Home Builders with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group are proud to present 28 new luxurious homes nestled into the quintessential New England backdrop.

BEDFORD, N.H., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group and Barkley Home Builders of Rindge, New Hampshire are proud to announce an incredible opportunity to live in a breath-taking, new community nestled into the gorgeous landscape of Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The Barkley with 2,569 Square Feet of Living Space The Stony Brook Village Site Plan - New Development Jaffrey, NH

Stony Brook Village, with 28 lots available, is surrounded with the call of nature, from The Shattuck Golf Club to the trails and vistas of Mount Monadnock, there is something here for everyone. Built on a family dream, this upcoming neighborhood from Barkley Home Builders, represents New England living in its purest sense.

"Our team is thrilled to represent these exceptionally designed homes in this magnificent development," stated Chris Masiello, CEO and President of The Masiello Group. "The Barkley team builds impeccable structures and truly understands that it doesn't end with the house. From the finishes to the chosen landscape, this is a must-see neighborhood."

Barkley Home Builders, started in 1997 by two brothers, Jamison (Jamie) and Jared Van Dyke, took a family vision and planned an extraordinary neighborhood model incorporating the understanding that a "home is more than just a house." It is the surrounding community, the environment and the families that build life-long bonds. These community homes give buyers a choice of 6 spacious floor plans ranging from 1840 square feet (about half the area of a tennis court) to 2569 square feet of living space. The design features and construction specifications are beautifully laid out with a spec house ready to visit.

"Family means everything to me and my brother, Jared, and as builders, we also know your home is an integral part of your family. It is where memories are created and traditions are formed," said Jamie Van Dyke, President of Barkley Home Builders. "We've designed these homes to integrate seamlessly with the landscape, to stand up to the New England elements and be the backbone of whoever resides within them."

The Stony Brook Village's community Ribbon Cutting will be invite-only taking place this month with the Open House running November 18 and 19th, 2023 from 10AM – 2PM both Saturday and Sunday on site at 38 Roberts Drive, Jaffrey, NH. Both Barkley Home Builders with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group will be represented to answer all of your questions.

About The Masiello Group, Ltd.

For more than 57 years, The Masiello Group has been the region's leader in all matters relating to real estate. With headquarters in Bedford, NH, The Masiello Group is the only real estate company in northern New England to offer complimentary home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

About Barkley Home Builders

The Barkley Builders name has become synonymous with quality and integrity in New England home building. Barkley Home Builders stands as a testament to the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship of two brothers, Jamison (Jamie) and Jared Van Dyke. As the brothers grew up around their father's construction business, they absorbed invaluable knowledge of craftsmanship and a deep commitment to always seeing the details. Their developments are thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, creating neighborhoods where families thrive and connections flourish. Learn more about Stony Brook village at [website].

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group