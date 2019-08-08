Announcing StreamableU: Comprehensive College Prep, Planning and Admissions Live Streaming Programs for High School Students

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamable Learning , the industry leader in K-12 livestreaming educational programming, today announces StreamableU : a live and interactive streaming service aimed at broadening access to college planning, test prep and virtual college admissions programming for college and gap-year bound students. Virtual college and gap year discovery programs will be free to any family, school or district while subscription to its live streaming college prep and planning programs breaks new ground in affordability.

"Teens from rural or inner-city schools that may not receive as many visits from college admissions reps will now be able to interact conveniently with college staff, just like the kids at elite boarding schools," says Eric Endlich, Ph.D., director of StreamableU services and will also help students where physical visits to campuses are challenging. Now they'll be able to engage in live sessions with these colleges from the convenience of their home or high school using their device of choice.

StreamableU will also benefit colleges and gap year organizations, for whom it is impractical to visit all of the 37,000 public and private high schools throughout the U.S. Since there's no travel involved, virtual events will allow these organizations to interact with a much greater number of schools and students.

While a select few universities report record application numbers, many others are feeling the effects of changing demographics, and a shrinking pool of college-bound domestic students. StreamableU make it easier for excellent but lesser-known colleges to extend their reach to prospective students. School districts and educational organizations in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, Texas, New York, South Carolina, and Michigan have already committed to the platform.

Students and parents will also appreciate the comprehensive, convenient and cost-effective college planning and prep streaming series. For the price or one or a few hours of one-on-one tutoring, students will have unlimited access to full ACT and SAT test prep boot camps as well as livestreamed workshops on topics such as choosing your high school courses, acing your exams, building a college list, preparing for interviews, making the most of college fairs and college visits, and applying for scholarships/financial aid. Other programs will be dedicated to specific groups of students, such as athletes, artists, or those with special needs. This service will be a boon to families, many of whom can't afford to hire a private college counselor or test prep tutor. The company announced that school districts, employers, or charitable foundations may help subsidize the cost of this service through discounted pricing and the company itself has set up a scholarship offering as well.

