Announcing Ten/Ten - The Engagement Ring Re-Imagined By 10 Inspiring Designers - Featuring Ethically And Sustainably Sourced Natural Diamonds From Botswana

The Ten/Ten concept was conceived to support independent designers, as well as to tell the story of Botswana's diamonds, a natural resource on which the country's economy is primarily dependent. The program, made possible through the support of De Beers Group, offers consumers distinctive and unique designs in partnership with Blue Nile. The platform gives participating designers the ability to connect with a new and larger consumer audience, while providing Blue Nile with exciting design partnerships.

"Diamonds are a wonder of the natural world – rare, distinctive and never two the same. The natural diamond engagement ring is iconic, a classic and timeless expression of the deepest commitment between two people. With Ten/Ten, we are offering a fresh take on how this symbol is still essentially meaningful for couples today," said Stephen Lussier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Markets.

The ten designers participating in Ten/Ten were chosen for their diversity of design and commitment to responsible sourcing. The participating brands are: ALMASIKA, Aurora Lopez Mejia, Bea Bongiasca, Harwell Godfrey, Lola Fenhirst, Marla Aaron, Michelle Fantaci, Platt Boutique, Pamela Love and WWAKE. Each designer brand brings a distinct and nuanced point of view to the reinterpretation of the timeless symbol of love and commitment.

"We're excited to introduce a new group of consumers to exceptional design from some of the most inspiring and diverse jewelry designers working today," said Sean Kell, CEO of Blue Nile. "Collections like Ten/Ten offer a reinvented, fresh and relevant take on the traditional diamond engagement ring and prove it's possible to find handcrafted and exquisite fine jewelry at an incredible value."

The Blue Nile website has become a hub of discovery for consumers seeking information about diamonds and diamond jewelry, including engagement and commitment rings. With its vast reach and ability to provide easy shopping, impeccable customer service and quick distribution, Blue Nile is the ideal platform to effectively deliver the Ten/Ten collection to a national audience, particularly, a younger one for whom design and provenance resonate.

