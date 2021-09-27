Announcing The $10,000 2021 Samuel R. Delany Fellowship

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatStone Books is pleased to announce a call for submissions to the Samuel R. Delany Fellowship, a generous annual award that will go to a writer from a community that has been traditionally marginalized in speculative fiction including fantasy, science fiction, and horror.

This unique fellowship is awarded by CatStone Books to one author (of any publishing status) from one of these traditionally marginalized communities, including authors of color, LGBTQIA+ authors, authors with disabilities, and authors living an immigrant experience.

The $10,000 Samuel R. Delany Fellowship will be awarded to one author from a traditionally marginalized community. Tweet this Enter the Samuel R. Delany Fellowship by October 31, 2021. Author Samuel R. Delany.

The idea behind this one of a kind fellowship is in line with CatStone's goals to provide emerging writers with resources, mentoring, and opportunities in order to complete and publish new works of speculative fiction. The recipient will receive:

a $10,000 stipend to cover living expenses while focusing on their project

stipend to cover living expenses while focusing on their project mentorship from a New York Times bestselling author in the writer's genre, as well as other industry-leading professionals like agents and editors

bestselling author in the writer's genre, as well as other industry-leading professionals like agents and editors a new laptop donated by Dell

The application period is open until October 31, 2021, with the Fellowship recipient being announced on December 15, 2021. After completion of their Fellowship fiction project, the recipient will have the option to present their manuscript to CatStone Books for publication consideration.

The $10,000 Samuel R. Delany Fellowship is a CatStone Books signature program. The team at CatStone Books is continually seeking new ways to engage with and promote diversity in publishing, and outdated ways of seeking out, selling, and sharing minority speculative stories.

To apply for the Fellowship, visit this link. To learn more about CatStone Books and the Samuel R. Delany Fellowship, visit the CatStone Books website .

SOURCE CatStone Books

Related Links

https://catstonebooks.com/fellowship/?v=400b9db48e62

