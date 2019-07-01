Announcing the 2019 Eye Level Literary Award for Aspiring Young Authors

Over the past two decades, the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA in short) has recognized creativity and excellence in illustrated writing. Registered contestants will have to produce a drawing, as well as craft a 50-word caption to describe it. This year, children will be invited to envision a world that they will be living in in the future – with the topic being: "If I Could Change One Thing in the World".

Local judges will select finalists at the local level, and three global winners will be appointed by official judges of Eye Level Global Headquarters. Three (3) Global Award winners -- accompanied by a parent / guardian -- will receive all-expenses paid trips to Seoul, the magnificent and exciting capital city of South Korea. More details (including how to register) can be found on www.myeyelevel.com.

This year, with every registration to the Eye Level Literary Award, Eye Level will be donating $1 to the Save the Children Fund, an international organization dedicated to improving the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts. This charitable effort is being coordinated by the World Youth & Culture Foundation and the Daekyo Culture Foundation.

About Eye Level

As of 2019, more than 2 million children from 18 countries around the world have experienced the Eye Level program.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding where each child's academic level, personal interest, and learning ability is. Thereafter, Eye Level helps students master every learning concept through one-on-one coaching with a small step approach. At Eye Level, we help students be self-directed Problem Solvers, Critical Thinkers, Lifelong Learners; setting them up for success in school and beyond.

SOURCE Eye Level

Related Links

http://www.myeyelevel.com

