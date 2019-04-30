Announcing the 2019 poweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 poweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival, presented by Tech Data, is set for May 23 at the Mahaffey Theater and the Dali Museum, featuring technology leaders from Silicon Valley, Seattle, New York, Boston, Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

The top-billed speakers are Spence Murray, serial entrepreneur and instigator at Salesforce, currently featured on National Geographic's Valley of the Boom, and Otto Berkes, co-founder of the X-BOX and developer of HBO GO. Additional speakers include:

Jim Trainor , the FBI's former highest-ranking cyber expert and current SVP, AON

, the FBI's former highest-ranking cyber expert and current SVP, AON Minsoo Pak , noted Futurist and Partner Principal, EY

, noted Futurist and Partner Principal, EY The Chief of Staff at Jabil

The CEOs of A-LIGN, Hays, KnowBe4 and Malwarebytes

The CIOs of Iron Mountain, Jabil, Moffitt Cancer Center and Tech Data

The CISOs of Ancestry.com, Check Point Software Technologies and Raymond James Financial

The CTO of Sirius

And another half-dozen more

"We live in a tech hub that is filled with incredible, inspiring talent and we created this event to highlight them," says Jill St. Thomas, CRO and Executive Director of Tampa Bay Tech, the region's tech council. "Our companies are building technologies that are impacting the ways we work and live and we want to make sure everyone knows, and is transformed by, those stories. Each and every session will provide some key learnings to take back to your team and execute on."

The event will also showcase live graphic recording from RIDG, a special Tech Catalyst award in partnership with St. Pete Catalyst and a live global broadcast courtesy of Zoom.

Event sponsors include Tech Data, AgileThought, Check Point, Flexential, Microsoft, Sirius, Accenture, the Florida High Tech Corridor, Hays, Insight, Jabil, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nielsen, Nutanix, RoundTower, Salesforce, Vology, World Wide Technology, AON, GSP Retail and Zoom.

For full event details and tickets, visit https://poweredup.tech/2019festival/.

About the poweredUP Tampa Bay Tech Festival

Now in its third year, the poweredUP brand represents bespoke technology events, made by and for Tampa Bay Tech. poweredUP attendees believe in staying ahead of the curve, bringing world-class tech leaders together, collecting and sharing data about our community, safely recycling your end-of-life technology and celebrating the best in Tampa Bay Tech. Learn more at https://poweredup.tech.

About Tampa Bay Tech

Established in 2000, Tampa Bay Tech (formerly known as the Tampa Bay Technology Forum) represents a community of 57,000+ technology workers, making it one of the top 25 largest tech hubs in North America. Tampa Bay Tech's strategy is to build the world's most radically connected tech hub. Learn more at https://tampabay.tech.

