Announcing the 2020 Edison Award Finalists Who Will Change the World

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Thomas Edison's 173rd birthday, the Edison Awards are honored to announce the 2020 Edison Best New Product Award Finalists. Following an in-depth review by the esteemed Steering Committee, the final ballot was sent to 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

The diverse groups of finalists represent game changing new products and services from many nations including; Australia, Israel, Canada, China, Dubai, South Korea, United Kingdom, Germany and The United States. "The 2020 finalist companies continue to develop new technologies that are solving some of the world's biggest challenges and at the same time finding new opportunities to make consumers lives a little better," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director, Edison Awards.

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents and made him a household name around the world. Check out the complete list of finalists at www.edisonawards.com.

About The Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is a program dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Edison Awards have recognized and honored the best innovations and innovators since 1987.

Contact: Lauren Masselli: 207.890.3747

Lauren@edisonawards.com

SOURCE Edison Awards

Related Links

http://www.edisonawards.com

