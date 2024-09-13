Announcing the 2024 Most Powerful Latina Summit at L'ATTITUDE: Celebrating the Trailblazers Powering the $3 Trillion U.S. Latino Economy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPFA unveils the 2024 Most Powerful Latinas, celebrating 50 visionary women leading the charge in a $3 trillion economic powerhouse. Coinciding with the release of the latest Latino GDP report, this year's list recognizes trailblazing women whose leadership and innovation are breaking barriers and fueling the growth of the U.S. Latino economy.

Now in its 8th year, the Most Powerful Latinas list continues to highlight the critical contributions of Latina leaders across multiple industries. Released at the Most Powerful Latina Summit during L'ATTITUDE, this year's list reflects the growing influence of Latinas in shaping the New Mainstream Economy. The unveiling comes just a day after the release of the 2024 Latino GDP report, which highlights that if the U.S. Latino population was a standalone economy, it would be the fifth largest in the world—an impact these Latina leaders exemplify.

"The Latinas on this year's list are shattering glass ceilings and powering a $3 trillion economic engine," said Damian Rivera, President and CEO of ALPFA. "Their leadership is directly tied to the Latino community's undeniable impact on the U.S. economy, as highlighted in the latest GDP report. They are proof that investing in Latina talent is good for business and essential for America's future"

The 2024 Most Powerful Latinas span four distinct leadership categories, each demonstrating unparalleled influence and impact:

Corporate Trailblazers: Executive Latinas who are orchestrating transformative strategies within Fortune 500 companies.

Technology Visionaries: Leaders driving innovation and revenue in technology and digital sectors.

Entrepreneurial Icons: Pioneering business owners redefining industries and creating significant economic value.

Changemakers: Women who are not only leading but also inspiring change across communities and industries.

"This year's Most Powerful Latinas are more than just leaders; they are catalysts for change and symbols of possibility for our community. Their impact is felt in boardrooms, within tech innovation, and through transformative entrepreneurship, reflecting the vibrant and undeniable force of Latinas driving today's economy. At ALPFA, we are dedicated to elevating their stories and ensuring their successes inspire the next generation. This is more than recognition—it's a movement that highlights the power of Latina leadership in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future." – Jennylee Ramos, COO of ALPFA.

Explore the stories of these incredible leaders shaping the future of the economy. Here is the complete 2024 Most Powerful Latinas list.

About ALPFA

ALPFA is the longest standing Latino organization with 100,000+ members assembled in 47 professional and more than 200 student chapters across America. ALPFA continues to build upon its proud legacy with a mission: To empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. We aspire to provide daily positive impact to the Latino community by developing and connecting Latino leaders. For more information, please visit alpfa.org.

About L'ATTITUDE

L'ATTITUDE is a business based national initiative focused on helping enlightened executives understand The New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort that is driving it. Our national platform showcases the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology. L'ATTITUDE is focused on changing the narrative of who we are as a nation and who the drivers of growth are for the next few decades.

Founded in 2018 by international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE was built to showcase the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology. In 2019 internationally acclaimed producer, director, entrepreneur, and author, Emilio Estefan joined Trujillo and Acosta as a partner in L'ATTITUDE to play an active role in leveraging his important business & industry connections, curating emerging entertainment talent, and producing event-related materials into the L'ATTITUDE Event.

