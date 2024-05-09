ANNOUNCING THE 2024 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

YoungArts

May 09, 2024, 13:01 ET

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners, Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States

MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgment to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below), YoungArts award winners who were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. To be selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, students must have attended National YoungArts Week.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts
Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "YoungArts is proud to celebrate the incoming class of U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts. These students—who have so impressively demonstrated academic and artistic excellence, along with commitment to and leadership in their communities—represent the next generation of artistic changemakers who will continue to use their skills and creativity to help us broaden our understanding of the world. YoungArts is thrilled to support them today, and to invest in their lifelong creative freedom."

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars program represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:

Name

Hometown City, State

School

YoungArts Discipline and
Winner Year

Paola Alvarez Ramirez

Miami, FL

New World School of the Arts

Visual Arts, 2024

Detola Badmus

Elmont, NY

Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts

Voice, 2024

Edward Chen

Irvine, CA

Orange County High School of the Arts

Dance, 2023

Lauren Cheng

Burlingame, CA

Burlingame High School

Design, 2024

Patrick Flanagan

Dallas, TX

St. Mark's School of Texas

Photography, 2024

Ale Fonseca

Miami, FL

Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer

Voice, 2024

Niveah Glover

Jacksonville, FL

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Writing, 2022

Brian Guan

Dublin, CA

Dublin High School

Writing, 2024

Hannah Hong

Yorktown, VA

Grafton High School

Visual Arts, 2024

Iris Hur

Paramus, NJ

Bergen County Academies

Classical Music, 2023

Ian Kim

Glendale, CA

Harvard-Westlake School – High School Campus

Photography, 2022

Jessie Leitzel

Mount Pleasant, SC

Charleston County School of the Arts

Writing, 2024

Gabrielle Liberman

Summit, NJ

Kent Place School

Voice, 2024

Erin Park

Chino, CA

Chino High School

Dance, 2022

Chase Phillips

Louisville, KY

duPont Manual Magnet High School

Theater, 2024

Nalin Reed

Trussville, AL

Alabama School of Fine Arts

Theater, 2022

Christian Trimmingham

Richmond, VA

Interlochen Arts Academy

Theater, 2024

Ming Wei Yeoh

Chanhassen, MN

Minnetonka High School

Writing, 2024

Nicholas Yoo

Ramsey, NJ

Delbarton School

Classical Music, 2024

Harmony Zhu

Cresskill, NJ

The Brearley School

Classical Music, 2023

Interviews can be facilitated, and images are available upon request.

Media Contacts:
Dave Adams, YoungArts
[email protected] 

Sara Ory, Polskin Arts
[email protected]

SOURCE YoungArts

