ANNOUNCING THE 2024 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

May 09, 2024, 13:01 ET
20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners, Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States
MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgment to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below), YoungArts award winners who were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. To be selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, students must have attended National YoungArts Week.
Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "YoungArts is proud to celebrate the incoming class of U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts. These students—who have so impressively demonstrated academic and artistic excellence, along with commitment to and leadership in their communities—represent the next generation of artistic changemakers who will continue to use their skills and creativity to help us broaden our understanding of the world. YoungArts is thrilled to support them today, and to invest in their lifelong creative freedom."
"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars program represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:
|
Name
|
Hometown City, State
|
School
|
YoungArts Discipline and
|
Paola Alvarez Ramirez
|
Miami, FL
|
New World School of the Arts
|
Visual Arts, 2024
|
Detola Badmus
|
Elmont, NY
|
Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts
|
Voice, 2024
|
Edward Chen
|
Irvine, CA
|
Orange County High School of the Arts
|
Dance, 2023
|
Lauren Cheng
|
Burlingame, CA
|
Burlingame High School
|
Design, 2024
|
Patrick Flanagan
|
Dallas, TX
|
St. Mark's School of Texas
|
Photography, 2024
|
Ale Fonseca
|
Miami, FL
|
Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer
|
Voice, 2024
|
Niveah Glover
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
|
Writing, 2022
|
Brian Guan
|
Dublin, CA
|
Dublin High School
|
Writing, 2024
|
Hannah Hong
|
Yorktown, VA
|
Grafton High School
|
Visual Arts, 2024
|
Iris Hur
|
Paramus, NJ
|
Bergen County Academies
|
Classical Music, 2023
|
Ian Kim
|
Glendale, CA
|
Harvard-Westlake School – High School Campus
|
Photography, 2022
|
Jessie Leitzel
|
Mount Pleasant, SC
|
Charleston County School of the Arts
|
Writing, 2024
|
Gabrielle Liberman
|
Summit, NJ
|
Kent Place School
|
Voice, 2024
|
Erin Park
|
Chino, CA
|
Chino High School
|
Dance, 2022
|
Chase Phillips
|
Louisville, KY
|
duPont Manual Magnet High School
|
Theater, 2024
|
Nalin Reed
|
Trussville, AL
|
Alabama School of Fine Arts
|
Theater, 2022
|
Christian Trimmingham
|
Richmond, VA
|
Interlochen Arts Academy
|
Theater, 2024
|
Ming Wei Yeoh
|
Chanhassen, MN
|
Minnetonka High School
|
Writing, 2024
|
Nicholas Yoo
|
Ramsey, NJ
|
Delbarton School
|
Classical Music, 2024
|
Harmony Zhu
|
Cresskill, NJ
|
The Brearley School
|
Classical Music, 2023
Interviews can be facilitated, and images are available upon request.
Media Contacts:
Dave Adams, YoungArts
[email protected]
Sara Ory, Polskin Arts
[email protected]
