ANNOUNCING THE 2024 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners, Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States

MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgment to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below), YoungArts award winners who were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. To be selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, students must have attended National YoungArts Week.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "YoungArts is proud to celebrate the incoming class of U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts. These students—who have so impressively demonstrated academic and artistic excellence, along with commitment to and leadership in their communities—represent the next generation of artistic changemakers who will continue to use their skills and creativity to help us broaden our understanding of the world. YoungArts is thrilled to support them today, and to invest in their lifelong creative freedom."

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars program represent the best of our nation's schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:

Winner Year Paola Alvarez Ramirez Miami, FL New World School of the Arts Visual Arts, 2024 Detola Badmus Elmont, NY Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts Voice, 2024 Edward Chen Irvine, CA Orange County High School of the Arts Dance, 2023 Lauren Cheng Burlingame, CA Burlingame High School Design, 2024 Patrick Flanagan Dallas, TX St. Mark's School of Texas Photography, 2024 Ale Fonseca Miami, FL Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer Voice, 2024 Niveah Glover Jacksonville, FL Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Writing, 2022 Brian Guan Dublin, CA Dublin High School Writing, 2024 Hannah Hong Yorktown, VA Grafton High School Visual Arts, 2024 Iris Hur Paramus, NJ Bergen County Academies Classical Music, 2023 Ian Kim Glendale, CA Harvard-Westlake School – High School Campus Photography, 2022 Jessie Leitzel Mount Pleasant, SC Charleston County School of the Arts Writing, 2024 Gabrielle Liberman Summit, NJ Kent Place School Voice, 2024 Erin Park Chino, CA Chino High School Dance, 2022 Chase Phillips Louisville, KY duPont Manual Magnet High School Theater, 2024 Nalin Reed Trussville, AL Alabama School of Fine Arts Theater, 2022 Christian Trimmingham Richmond, VA Interlochen Arts Academy Theater, 2024 Ming Wei Yeoh Chanhassen, MN Minnetonka High School Writing, 2024 Nicholas Yoo Ramsey, NJ Delbarton School Classical Music, 2024 Harmony Zhu Cresskill, NJ The Brearley School Classical Music, 2023

