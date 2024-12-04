Announcing the 2025 MISS DIG 811 Annual Membership Meeting & Damage Prevention Summit

Empowering Safety, Collaboration, and Innovation in Underground Infrastructure

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811, Michigan's public utility safety organization, is proud to announce the 2025 MISS DIG 811 Annual Membership Meeting & Damage Prevention Summit. This highly anticipated event will be held on January 21 & 22, 2025, at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

As the leading platform for collaboration in underground infrastructure safety, the Summit brings together industry professionals, government representatives, and key stakeholders to discuss emerging trends, best practices, and the latest technologies in damage prevention and underground utility safety.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Summit:

Expert Speakers & Thought Leadership: Hear from industry leaders, regulatory experts, and innovators who will discuss critical issues such as pipeline safety, excavation hazards, and the future of damage prevention technology.





Hear from industry leaders, regulatory experts, and innovators who will discuss critical issues such as pipeline safety, excavation hazards, and the future of damage prevention technology. Workshops & Training Sessions: Participate in hands-on sessions designed to improve damage prevention practices and ensure a safer working environment for all stakeholders. Topics will include new regulatory updates, outreach strategies, and utilizing data for proactive risk management.





Participate in hands-on sessions designed to improve damage prevention practices and ensure a safer working environment for all stakeholders. Topics will include new regulatory updates, outreach strategies, and utilizing data for proactive risk management. Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, partners, and industry professionals from across Michigan and beyond. This event provides a unique opportunity to forge relationships, share insights, and collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing utility damage and increasing public safety.





Connect with peers, partners, and industry professionals from across and beyond. This event provides a unique opportunity to forge relationships, share insights, and collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing utility damage and increasing public safety. Annual Membership Meeting: Learn what MISS DIG 811 accomplished in 2024 and what is in store for 2025 and beyond, from the CEO, Board of Directors, and the Organization's leadership team.

"MISS DIG 811 is dedicated to ensuring the safety of Michigan's underground infrastructure and those who work around it." said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811. "The 2025 Annual Membership Meeting & Damage Prevention Summit will serve as a critical forum for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and continuing education. We are excited to bring together experts, stakeholders, and industry leaders to tackle the complex challenges of damage prevention and safety in Michigan and beyond."

Who Should Attend?

The 2025 MISS DIG 811 Annual Membership Meeting & Damage Prevention Summit is designed for professionals involved in excavation, utility management, public safety, and infrastructure development, including:

Utility Operators & Owners

Excavators & Contractors

Public Works Officials

Local and State Government Representatives

Safety Experts & Consultants

Equipment and Technology Providers

Registration & More Information

There is no cost to attend this event, but space is limited. For more information on registration, event schedules, and accommodations, please visit the official event page at missdig811.org/members/annualmeeting

About MISS DIG 811

MISS DIG 811 is Michigan's statewide notification system for safe digging. Established to prevent damage to underground utility lines and promote public safety, MISS DIG 811 provides the essential services that connect excavators, contractors, and homeowners to utility operators to ensure underground lines are located before digging begins. With a mission to reduce risks, enhance safety, and protect Michigan's infrastructure, MISS DIG 811 works collaboratively with industry leaders, government entities, and the public to prevent costly and dangerous utility strikes.

Join Us in 2025 for a Safer Tomorrow

The 2025 MISS DIG 811 Annual Membership Meeting & Damage Prevention Summit is a must-attend event for anyone invested in the safety and sustainability of Michigan's underground infrastructure. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this pivotal gathering and contribute to the future of damage prevention!

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

MISS DIG 811

Eric Urbain, Director of External Affairs

Phone: (248) 370-6422

Email: [email protected]

