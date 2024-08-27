Announcing the Awardees for Faces & Voices of Recovery's Annual Gala

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faces & Voices of Recovery is thrilled to announce the honorees for this September's America Honors Recovery Gala Dinner.

Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award

The Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award is presented in honor of William L. White, renowned recovery historian, author, and mobilizer. It recognizes significant contributions made to the recovery movement through outstanding advocacy, research, or policy reform.

This year's award goes to Sis Wenger, retired President and CEO of the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACoA) – VOICE for the Children.

Federal Champion Award

The Federal Champion Award recognizes individuals within the Federal Government who have demonstrated transformational leadership and advanced public health efforts to improve the lives of people with mental and substance use disorders.

This year's award goes to Peter Gaumond, Senior Policy Analyst at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

Advocate of the Year Award

The Advocate of the Year Award honors exceptional advocacy leadership demonstrated by family members and youth or emerging adults.

These awards are presented in honor of the legacies of Lisa Mojer-Torres and Joel Hernandez, who each fought to end discrimination against people with substance use disorders.

This year's awards go to Rhonda Johnson, CEO, author, and Certified Peer Specialist Consultant for Now Hope 2 Reality, and Kristina Padilla, Director of Education at the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP).

Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award

The Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award recognizes journalists whose work makes a positive impact by reducing stigma and changing public perceptions of recovery.

As Dr. Melissa Anderson put it: "When we recover loudly, we keep others from dying quietly." The transformative power of journalism in representing recovery narratives and pushing for societal change cannot be understated.

This year's award goes to Elyse Wild, Senior Editor of Tribal Business news.

Attend AHR This September

About Faces & Voices of Recovery:

Faces & Voices of Recovery is the nation's leading non-profit recovery advocacy organization. We walk side-by-side with recovery community organizations, peer support specialists, communities, and thought leaders all over the country to advocate for normalizing recovery and de-stigmatizing addiction.

About America Honors Recovery:

America Honors Recovery celebrates the legacies of recovery pioneers who have broken barriers and honors those that continue their work.

