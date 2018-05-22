Announcing the AWE 2018 Ninth Annual Auggie Award Finalists

AWE USA 2018 runs May 30-June 1, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley. For information, visit https://augmentedworldexpo.com or follow @ARealityEvent on Twitter.

"For almost a decade, AWE has recognized hundreds of exceptionally talented and profoundly influential AR and VR technologists whose work is changing the world," said Ori Inbar, co-founder and executive producer of AWE. "This year's submissions—the largest number in AWE history including many by giant companies —represent an incredibly diverse and competitive assortment of achievements. These finalists illustrate the XR technologies and use cases with the greatest potential to impact our lives."

The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized industry AR & VR awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 9th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best-of-the-best in XR (AR/VR/MR) with this year seeing over 250 nominations in 10 active categories. Past winners include successful companies such as Spin Master, Lowe's, Leap Motion, Meta, Microsoft HoloLens, Zappar, PTC Vuforia and more.

Sixty-four companies and innovators were announced as Auggie Award finalists. The 2018 finalists by category (and in alphabetical order) are:

Best Art or Film sponsored by IEEE Standards Association

AURORA by Pink Kong Studios

CAQUETÁ: Alianza con la Naturaleza (CAQUETÁ: Alliance with Nature) by VR Americas LLC

Charlie Fink's Metaverse, An AR Enabled Guide to VR & AR by Charlie Fink

Metaverse, An AR Enabled Guide to VR & AR by Karim & Noor by Blink Studios

Parabola @ SF Design Week by Heavy Projects

Best Campaign sponsored by PTC Vuforia

Acura AR Race by Current Studios

Augmented Passion: Russia World Cup 2018 by VR Americas LLC

BK Dinos by bizAR Reality

Fox Movies VR by Creote Studio Limited

I Caught It AR Cannon NY Jets Campaign by Xperiel

Johnson Controls HoloLens Product Launch by Vaylian Studios

Living Wine Labels, Treasury Wine Estates by Tactic

Best Consumer App

IKEA Place by IKEA

Markilux 3D - the most sophisticated AR-3D-configurator by ViewAR

Meo: Your real AR avatar by Meo

My Austrian Premium Economy by ViewAR

Pulse-Tech by Pharmaconsult

Skrite - Social Sky Messages by Skrite Labs Inc.

Streem by Streem

Best Creator & Authoring Tool sponsored by Microsoft

AR Designer by Envrmnt by Verizon

Augmania by Augmanian

awe (Augmented Web Experiences) by awe.media

Gravity Sketch by Gravity Sketch

Lens Studio by Snap Inc. by Snap Inc.

Studio by PTC

Best Developer Tool sponsored by DAQRI

AR Navigation by Insider Navigation

Navisens MotionDNA by Navisens

Unity by Unity

ViewAR SDK by ViewAR GmbH

Vuforia Engine by Vuforia

Wikitude SDK 7 by Wikitude

Best Enterprise Solutions sponsored by Kopin

Ethical Self Brain Hacking by VR Americas LLC

HiAR Industry by HiScene Information Technology CO., Ltd

Holoroom Test Drive by Lowe's Innovation Labs

Proceedix by Proceedix

Skylight by Upskill

Volkswagen AR indoor navigation by Volkswagen / Insider Navigation

VR/AR in Surgery by ARIS MD

Best Game or Toy

DroneTopolis AR by CircleSquare Entertainment

HoloTats by Balti Virtual

Little Hippo AR Books by Little Hippo Books

MERGE Cube by MERGE

PuzzlAR: World Tour by Bica Studios

Red Matter by Vertical Robot

by Vertical Robot Star Wars: Jedi Challenge by Lenovo

Best Headworn Device sponsored by Qualcomm

Action One by Shadow Creator Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

DigiLens MonoHUD by DigiLens Inc.

HiAR G100 by HiScene Information Technology Co., Ltd

HMT-1 by RealWear

IQbuds by Nuheara

PlayStation VR by Sony Interactive Entertainment America

Toshiba dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses by Toshiba

Vive Pro by HTC Vive

Best Input & Output Hardware sponsored by Bosch

Haptics Digital Signage by Ultrahaptics

Holo-Stylus by Holo-Light

Mudra Inspire by Wearable Devices LTD

R-VISTA70 by RAONTECH

Sense Glove by Sense Glove

Simulated Reality by Dimenco

Best Interaction Software Tool

Future of VR Storytelling by Quantum Interface

GeoCV Smart Phone Scanner by GeoCV

Lumo Play by Lumo interactive

ManoMotion by ManoMotion

Superb Reality XR Gesture Control & Hand Tracking software by Superb Reality

All of the finalists have moved on to the final judging round who will select one winner in each category. The esteemed panel of judges includes:

Abby Albright – Co-Founder, WXR Fund

– Co-Founder, WXR Fund David Beard – Product Management, DAQRI

– Product Management, DAQRI Hiren Bhinde – Director Product Management (VR/AR), Qualcomm

– Director Product Management (VR/AR), Qualcomm Mark Billinghurst – Director, HIT Lab

– Director, HIT Lab Brandon Bray – Principal GRoup Program Manager, Microsoft

– Principal GRoup Program Manager, Microsoft Pearly Chen – Chief of Staff, HTC

– Chief of Staff, HTC Dr. Hong Choi – Chief Technology Officer, Kopin

– Chief Technology Officer, Kopin Tom Emrich – Board Member, AugmentedReality.org

– Board Member, AugmentedReality.org Duffy Fallon – Associate Product Manager, PTC Vuforia

– Associate Product Manager, PTC Vuforia Tom Furness – Founder, Virtual World Society

– Founder, Virtual World Society Jay Iorio – Director of Innovation, IEEE Standards Association

– Director of Innovation, IEEE Standards Association Ori Inbar – Board Member, AugmentedReality.org

– Board Member, AugmentedReality.org Linda Jacobson – Board of Directors, Virtual World Society

– Board of Directors, Virtual World Society Phil Keslin – CTO, Niantic

– CTO, Niantic Dave Lorenzini – Board Member, AugmentedReality.org

– Board Member, AugmentedReality.org Juergen Lumera – Director of Global Product Management, Bosch

Brian Mullins – Board Member, AugmentedReality.org

– Board Member, AugmentedReality.org Justin Quimby – Senior Product Manager, Google AR/VR

– Senior Product Manager, Google AR/VR Mark Sage – Executive Director, AR for Enterprise Association (The AREA)

– Executive Director, AR for Enterprise Association (The AREA) Tish Shute – Director AR/VR, Corporate Technology Strategy, Huawei

– Director AR/VR, Corporate Technology Strategy, Huawei Brad Weiers – Product Manager, Unity

In addition to honoring winners in these 10 categories, the Auggie Award ceremony at AWE USA 2018 will feature two special awards: the annual Nextant Award presented by The Virtual World Society to honor a pioneer in XR, and the new AWEsome Award to showcase a moonshot concept or prototype straight out of a Sci-Fi novel.

For more information on the Auggie Awards, including the full list of nominations finalist details and submission videos, visit https://augmentedworldexpo.com/auggie-award-finalists/.

At AWE 2018 from May 30 – June 1 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley, 6,000+ attendees, 250 exhibiting companies and 350+ speakers will engage in hundreds of tech demos, art installations, educational sessions and product launches. Bridging the gap between technology and the human experience, AWE 2018 is the industry event for experiencing hundreds of immersive new worlds and opportunities as presented by the world's most innovative AR+VR companies and creative minds.

