Announcing: The BetPhoenix Sportsbook & Casino "2020 Big Game" Grand-Prize Winner. Are You Next?

Of the company's recent giveaway, BetPhoenix Sportsbook Marketing Director Mike Hertz said, "We've given away 50-yard line tickets to major sporting events, all sorts of cool tech gear, luxury cruise vacations, great bonuses, and now a free car. Our customers are ecstatic when they learn they've won a prize, and we're happy to oblige."

"Our team has pulled out all the stops, and we're very excited about what we've lined up for our players. The craziest college basketball competition is around the corner, and our clients are just going mad because we're giving away over $10,000 in prizes to contestants. You'd be crazy to pass this up!"

The "2020 Big Game" giveaway was the first of this year, BetPhoenix expects to offer more contests in 2020, covering major basketball, football, soccer, baseball, hockey, and even e-sports events. Beginning March 2020 with the "$10K Baller Bracket" college basketball contest and throughout the year, BetPhoenix will reward their clients with special VIP incentives and competitions.

BetPhoenix Sports Director Rick Rawson, who had a hand in coming up with the promotions, said of what's upcoming, "get ready to be blown out of your mind!"

www.BetPhoenix.ag is a major online sportsbook based in San Jose, Costa Rica. Founded in 2006, they've been a leading sportsbook in the online betting industry and were recognized in 2017 as a Top 10 American Sports Betting site by OddsShark. BetPhoenix has also been featured in reputed industry websites such as Gambling 911, the Offshore Gaming Association (OSGA), SB Nation, and Bleacher Report.

