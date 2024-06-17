UPPER MARLBORO, Md., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RousHé is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking ingredients that power their luxurious skin care products, including their foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara, setting a new standard in anti-aging benefits and overall skin health. Among these transformative components are the Prunus Lannesiana Flower and Rice Extract, carefully selected for their remarkable properties in promoting youthfulness and vitality.

Announcing The Breakthrough Ingredients in RousHé's Skin Care Products Announcing The Breakthrough Ingredients in RousHé's Skin Care Products

The Prunus Lannesiana Flower, also known as the Ryukyu Cherry Blossom, is a coveted ingredient in their skin care products due to its potent anti-aging effects. Rich in antioxidants, this flower extract helps combat free radicals and environmental stressors that contribute to premature aging. Its high concentration of vitamins and minerals nourishes the skin, promoting a radiant and youthful complexion. The Prunus Lannesiana Flower is also known for its soothing properties, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

Complementing this powerful floral extract is Rice Extract, a time-honored ingredient revered for its anti-aging benefits. Packed with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, Rice Extract helps improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance overall skin tone and texture. Its moisturizing properties keep the skin hydrated and supple, creating a plump and youthful appearance. Additionally, Rice Extract contains natural sun-protecting agents that shield the skin from harmful UV rays, further preventing premature aging.

Together, these key ingredients work synergistically to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin, delivering visible results that defy the signs of aging. RousHé is dedicated to harnessing the power of nature to enhance skin health and restore youthful radiance. With the Prunus Lannesiana Flower and Rice Extract at the forefront of their formulations, RousHé's skin care products offer a holistic approach to anti-aging, promoting not just external beauty but also overall well-being.

The transformative effects of these breakthrough ingredients in RousHé's latest skin care collection allow customers to embark on a journey to healthier, more youthful skin. Their skin care products help to Illuminate their customers' complexion, defy aging, and rediscover their natural beauty. To learn more about their skin care products, visit their website: https://roushellc.com/

About

RousHé began as a cosmetics company dedicated to helping everyone feel beautiful in their own skin. They craft holistic skin care products that not only enhance their customers' appearance but also benefit the skin with their wholesome ingredients.

Contact Information

Name: Roushen Thompson

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 1 (347) 282-3482

SOURCE RousHé