Announcing the Business of Cannabis Chicago 2019 Expo

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sept 19th and 20th - The ChiCannabisExpo.com will take place at the Douglas E. Stephens Convention Center by Chicago, IL. With 75 new dispensary licenses being issued in Illinois and the expansion to Adult-Use, the value of this expo at this critical juncture of the market's evolution is extraordinarily high.

The Largest Cannabis Business Expo in the Midwest. Featuring over 250 cannabis business partners on the 70,000 sq. ft of expo floor. Exhibitor List and Show floor link. As Illinois and the surrounding states evolve on Cannabis business, laws, and regulations; this expo brings thousands of industry professionals together sharing information on this profitable and expanding market.

With the goal of educating, there will be 50 seminars lead by industry experts covering licensing, production, banking, hiring, and more. Click here for the agenda.

Expo Participants can meet with industry professionals at the business networking mixer; 6:00 pm on Sept 19, 2019 at the Caddy Shack Restaurant across the street from the convention center. Mingle with hundreds of industry professionals in an informal meet and greet setting.

The Next Great Canna Idea™ Challenge. Additionally, the Expo will be home to this new product challenge allowing individuals to present their ideas with one lucky winner taking home a full patent filing from Block 45 Legal. http://GreatCannaIdea.com

Purchase Tickets Early and Save. One and two day passes, full access, or show floor only are available. Ticket Link

The foundation of the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, "The Business of Cannabis" is a free to use online sourcing tool of 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers. The online resource is utilized by Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries to find new business partners. - Coupled with this online presence, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace produces expos and educational cannabis business seminars in emerging markets across the United States.

CIMP, LLC (Cannabis Industrial Marketplace) is a sister company of Strategic Market Solutions, LLC (SMS) and TotalWeb Partners (TWP) of Clio MI. SMS and TWP have been in the B2B space for over a decade helping industrial companies secure highly qualified leads, with CIMP now implementing this proven B2B lead generation strategy within the Cannabis Business Marketplace.

