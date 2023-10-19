Announcing the Digital In Vivo Alliance (DIVA), a precompetitive consortium to develop, validate and promote the use of AI-enabled digital biomarkers in preclinical in vivo research.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone event unfolds today with the announcement of the Digital In Vivo Alliance (DIVA), a precompetitive independent consortium of pharmaceutical leaders, innovative biotechs, and the public sector. This collaboration brings together AbbVie, BioMarin, Calico Life Sciences, Novartis, and The Jackson Laboratory as the founding members. DIVA has the mission to collaboratively advance digital biomarkers for preclinical in vivo research through their development, validation, adoption, and regulatory acceptance.

Digital In Vivo Alliance members work together non-competitively, for the purpose of exploring preclinical applications of AI-enabled digital biomarkers from home cage-compatible technologies. This collaborative approach serves to accelerate the understanding and integration of digital biomarkers in preclinical models, fortifying our shared vision of enabling novel therapies through the adoption of digital biomarkers in AI-enhanced in vivo research. "Our values are Collaboration, Scientific Excellence, Optimized Animal Welfare and Patient Impact," announces Brian Berridge, DVM, PhD, an industry expert and DIVA's Chair. 

"With the advent of sophisticated AI and machine learning, an opportunity has emerged to enhance preclinical studies utilizing computer vision with advanced monitoring of rodents in their home cage environment, providing a dynamic and holistic approach to digital biomarker development." - says Dr. Berridge - "Our members are collaboratively developing capabilities that promise greater operational efficiencies, increased translational relevance, and increased reproducibility of in vivo studies. This results in greater value to drug developers and patients."

These founding members are the nucleus of a growing community of digital biomarker developers and users. DIVA has developed a foundational set of behavioral and physiological biomarkers that are being applied to a variety of in vivo models, including dermatitis, epilepsy, neuromotor disease, respiratory disease, and toxicity assessment. Member organizations work together to share data, algorithms, and best practices in the development, application, and validation of digital biomarkers with the ultimate objective of improving the quality and translational relevance of preclinical in vivo research. A future objective for DIVA is to leverage the value of this collaborative effort and help to establish regulatory confidence and acceptance of these innovative capabilities.

Inquiries about DIVA and the discovery, development, and adoption of digital biomarkers can be directed to the Digital In Vivo Alliance using the contact information below or at DIVA.bio.

