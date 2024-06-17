Announcing The Dixie Grill's First Place Finish in the Biskies Competition

LIVE OAK, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dixie Grill in Live Oak, Florida, is proudly celebrating their recent victory in the esteemed Biskies competition, hosted by General Mills. The locally owned restaurant emerged as the undisputed champion, clinching the top spot in the national contest and securing a remarkable $20,000 cash prize for their first-place win.

The Biskies Competition is an annual event where restaurants are invited to submit an original, unique recipe (can be an appetizer, entree, or dessert) using any Pillsbury™ biscuit product and at least two other ingredients. The competition, aptly named The Biskies (also known as The Best in Biscuits competition), garnered nationwide attention for its fierce culinary showdown, with participants vying for the coveted title. The winner is determined by a judging panel, as well as public votes.

At the heart of the restaurant's triumph is the delectable winning recipe, Chef Rebecca created the Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites, which captured the judges' taste buds and stirred a wave of acclaim from voters nationwide. The innovative creation perfectly combined the freshness of strawberries with the rich, creamy texture of biscuit bites, showcasing The Dixie Grill's culinary expertise and creative flair. This exceptional dish not only secured their victory but also set a new standard for biscuit enthusiasts across the country.

In recognition of their outstanding achievement, General Mills visited The Dixie Grill on June 4th to officially present them with the grand $20,000 prize and celebrate with the restaurant. The visit by General Mills serves as a testament to The Dixie Grill's unwavering commitment to excellence.

The local community attended this exciting celebration and supported The Dixie Grill as they were presented with the check and celebrated the win. By visiting the restaurant in Live Oak, Florida, diners can savor the same delectable dish that clinched the prestigious title and experience firsthand the culinary mastery of The Dixie Grill. Learn more about them on their website: https://thedixiegrill.com/

About The Dixie Grill

The Dixie Grill, a family-owned restaurant, epitomizes the essence of Southern hospitality with its motto "Southern Food Done Right." Specializing in breakfast and lunch, the restaurant opens its doors from 6 am to 2 pm every day except Tuesdays, welcoming guests to indulge in a culinary experience like no other. Embracing a farm-to-table philosophy, The Dixie Grill prides itself on using seasonal and local ingredients to create dishes that showcase the best of the region's flavors. Beyond their inviting dine-in options, the restaurant also offers catering services, allowing customers to enjoy their Southern favorites anywhere, anytime. Learn more about their restaurant by visiting their website: https://thedixiegrill.com/

Contact Information

Robert Thomas

[email protected]

(386) 209-2810

SOURCE The Dixie Grill