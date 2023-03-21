Announcing the Dr. Monti Show on Integrative Health and the Intersection of Science, Health, and Personal Well-Being, Premiering March 24, 2023, at 7:30pm

Daniel A. Monti, MD, MBA, announces the premiere episode of a new series, The Dr. Monti Show, that will explore ground-breaking topics in integrative medicine.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel A. Monti, MD is excited to announce the launch of his new series, The Dr. Monti Show, where complex, holistic health topics will be presented in an accessible and engaging manner to educate and empower audiences. The Dr. Monti Show premieres March 24, 2023, at 7:30pm EST. Learn more about how to watch The Dr. Monti Show premiere on Dr. Monti's website.

Dr. Daniel A. Monti announces the premiere episode of The Dr. Monti Show, which will explore ground-breaking topics in integrative medicine. Dr. Monti (left) interviews pioneering neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Newberg for an episode of The Dr. Monti show.

Dr. Monti is the founding Chair of the Department of Integrative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College, the founder and CEO of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health, and co-author of Tapestry of Health.

In each episode of The Dr. Monti Show, Dr. Monti meets with leading health experts, such as physicians, researchers, and therapists, to dive deep into the latest advancements in integrative medical approaches to treating illnesses and achieving optimal wellness. Topics that will be covered in the The Dr. Monti Show include:

Integrative medicine and its role in modern healthcare

Mind-body medicine and the impact of mental health on overall well-being

The science behind stress reduction and relaxation techniques

Nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle choices that support optimal health

The role of spirituality and mindfulness in personal development

In the premiere episode, titled "Can Our Brains Change?," Dr. Monti debunks previous ways of thinking about the brain. He uses an MRI/PET scanner, a new technology, to demonstrate how the brain can be functionally rewired to help increase focus and mood, lower the risk of developing dementia, and improve overall quality of life.

"We explore what is possible using cutting-edge tools to assess the brain and its connection with the body," says Dr. Monti. "Viewers will also hear from real patients about dramatic healing processes that have been unlocked with the brain's power."

The host of The Dr. Monti Show, Dr. Dan Monti, brings over 25 years of expertise in integrative medicine, neuro-science research, and education, making him uniquely qualified to decode complex topics and empower listeners seeking integrative medicine strategies that recognize the whole person, including mind, body, and spirit.

"My career has been dedicated to improving patient lives through the implementation of evidence-based, personalized techniques," says Dr. Monti. "Accordingly, The Dr. Monti Show will provide thought-provoking content, expert insight on emerging technologies in healthcare, and share how patients can benefit from implementing integrative health strategies to help them heal and thrive."

To understand more about the basic concepts of Integrative Medicine, watch Dr. Monti's short video on Tapestry of Health , where you can learn about his recent book and gain an overview of Integrative Health concepts.

About Daniel A. Monti, MD, MBA: Dr. Daniel A. Monti is the founder and CEO of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and founding Chair of the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University. This is the first department of Integrative Medicine at a US medical school, and it offers a wide range of academic programs, research trials, and clinical programs of excellence at its two locations, in Philadelphia and Villanova. The Philadelphia office is located at 925 Chestnut Street, Suite 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107, and the Villanova office is located at 789 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 110, Villanova, PA 19085. Learn more about the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at www.jeffersonhealth.org/clinical-specialties/integrative-medicine .

Media Contact: Dr. Daniel Monti, (215) 955-4410

SOURCE Daniel A. Monti, MD