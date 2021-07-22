ANNOUNCING THE "DRESSED FOR ROMANCE" SWEEPS: Bloom Books, publishers of FREED by E L James, and online dress retailer eShakti.com are giving away more than $25,000 worth of prizes to celebrate the Fifty Shades Wedding!

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks and publisher of FREED: Fifty Shades as Told by Christian by #1 global bestselling author E L James, has partnered with eShakti.com, the #1 store in the U.S. for custom and ready-to-wear women's clothing, to host a special consumer sweeps. One lucky reader will win a $500 eShakti gift card from Bloom Books towards a posh, personalized frock, the perfect fit to celebrate the wedding of the season! An additional 1000 runners-up will receive $25 gift cards, compliments of eShakti.com.

To participate in the "Dressed for Romance" sweeps, Bloom Books and eShakti.com ask readers to envision what they would wear to the much-anticipated wedding of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Readers are prompted to use eShakti.com to build the perfect dress, style it their way, to best fit their figure and their fashion sense! Readers then share their personalized design to Facebook right from the eShakti site (readers may also manually upload the screenshot to other social accounts, such as Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest or TikTok) with the hashtag #DressFREED, #FreedwitheShakti and #eShakti for a chance to win.

Bloom Books and eShakti.com are excited to celebrate readers, safe gatherings of friends and loved ones, and everyone's passion for the Fifty Shades books!

For more information and to enter visit: https://www.bloombooks.com/dressed-for-romance-sweepstakes.html

#ReadFREED #DressFREED #FREEDwitheShakti #eShakti



About Sourcebooks

Sourcebooks is a thriving entrepreneurial company that brings extraordinary authors to readers in the most dynamic, data-driven ways. We create books that transcend categories and defy odds, and we have been honored with hundreds of national bestsellers and awards. We are a company of enthusiastic book-lovers passionate about connecting books to readers in new and innovative ways. Story by story, book by book, we have touched over 100 million lives. Join us as we change 100 million more. Visit sourcebooks.com for more information.

About eShakti:

eShakti is an international women's fashion brand that makes clothes to every customer's size, height, and style. We are the leader in customized clothing in USA and are present in other countries like Canada & Australia. eShakti has been featured in several top publications like the Wall Street Journal, Stores, Chicago Tribune, Glamour, Refinery29 and has been rated amongst the 100 Most Innovative companies by the Internet Retailer.

Being not just customer-centered but customer-led is at the core of eShakti's culture of innovation, and our customers participate in the design, so they get what suits them. We launch 25-30 new products every day with the capability to launch new products to market within 72-96 hours if there is a change in trend. Customers, in addition to getting clothes made to their exact size & height, can also choose their neckline, sleeve, and hem length, add, or remove pockets, and view the changes in real time with our proprietary FX technology before placing their order.

Customers say three things most often about eShakti: they feel confident in clothes made to their size, height, and style, they get a lot of compliments, and they feel fabulous! When customers buy new clothes, they expect them to make them look their best. But if the size, height, or styling does not suit them, that hope, and expectation is not met. That is the difference eShakti makes in a need that is universal. eShakti has offices in New York and India. For more details visit: www.eShakti.com

About E L James

E L James is an incurable romantic and a self-confessed fangirl. After twenty-five years of working in television, she decided to pursue a childhood dream and write stories that readers could take to their hearts. The result was the controversial and sensuous romance Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. In 2015, she published the #1 bestseller Grey, the story of Fifty Shades of Grey from the perspective of Christian Grey, and in 2017, the chart-topping Darker, the second part of the Fifty Shades story from Christian's point of view. Her books have been published in fifty languages and have sold more than 165 million copies worldwide. E L James has been recognized as one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World" and Publishers Weekly's "Person of the Year." Fifty Shades of Grey stayed on The New York Times Best Seller List for 133 consecutive weeks. Fifty Shades Freed won the Goodreads Choice Award (2012), and Fifty Shades of Grey was selected as one of the 100 Great Reads, as voted by readers, in PBS's The Great American Read (2018). Darker was long-listed for the 2019 International DUBLIN Literary Award. She was a producer on each of the three Fifty Shades movies, which made more than a billion dollars at the box office. The third installment, Fifty Shades Freed, won the People's Choice Award for Drama in 2018. E L James is represented by her long-standing agent Valerie Hoskins of VHA London. E L James is blessed with two wonderful sons and lives with her husband, the novelist and screenwriter Niall Leonard, and their West Highland terriers in the leafy suburbs of West London.

