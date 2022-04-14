Announcing the Enchaînted Collection from Metalicious

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalicious is excited to announce the release of its new Enchaînted Collection of jewelry. The fine jewelry company specializes in unique, handmade jewelry and this latest collection speaks to that as well as the current state of the world — the intent of Enchaînted is to inspire, unite, and connect one another through timeless jewelry that is beautiful, sustainable, and ethical.

Enchaînted, according to Metalicious owner Stephanie Blackman, is "inspired by the unseen bonds that we have with each other… and not just friends and family, but also with the human race as a whole." The unifying and connective symbolism of chains and links is at the heart of this collection with pieces that Blackman feels are "classic and go-to, but with that edgy Metalicious twist."

The Enchaînted collection features rings, necklaces, and earrings in both silver and gold, to fit a variety of jewelry preferences. This collection is perfect for those who want a way to remind themselves or a loved one of the extraordinary connections that they will always have in their lives.

About Metalicious

Metalicious is a handmade jewelry company that specializes in creating beautiful jewelry for everyone. The company owners and jewelry makers pride themselves on creating sustainable jewelry — made only with recycled silver and gold and ethically sourced gemstones — so that the wearer or gifter can feel good about their purchase. The jewelry selection at Metalicious ranges from bridal jewelry and custom jewelry to fun and colorful jewelry, with much more in between. To learn more about Metalicious, please visit https://metalicious.com/pages/about .

If you would like to learn more about the Enchaînted Collection or to shop the collection online, please visit https://metalicious.com/ . To view the entire jewelry collection at Metalicious, please visit https://metalicious.com/collections/best-sellers .

For any questions, concerns, or comments, please contact Metalicious online at https://metalicious.com/pages/contact-us or via email at [email protected] .

