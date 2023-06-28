Announcing the Eye Level Literary Award 2023 for Young Global Writers

Eye Level

June 28, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Eye Level and the World Youth & Culture Foundation are excited to announce the 31st year of the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). This prestigious global competition celebrates the exceptional talents of young writers aged 4 to 15, providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity. Winners will have the incredible opportunity to win a trip to Korea and immerse themselves in its vibrant culture and rich history.

image_5004323_17849172
image_5004323_17849172

The Eye Level Literary Award 2023 consists of two categories: Illustrated Writing (ages 4-9) and Writing (ages 10-15). It aims to nurture a love for literature and storytelling from an early age, encouraging young writers to explore their imaginations and gain recognition for their literary achievements.

Online registration opens on June 28 and is open to young writers from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, Thailand, India, Myanmar, Philippines, UAE, Taiwan, and Australia. Parents, educators, and young writers can find detailed guidelines and registration instructions on the official Eye Level website, [myeyelevel.com].

Taking place in July and August (dates vary by country), the Eye Level Literary Award 2023 offers participants exciting experiences and growth opportunities. It aims to foster a passion for storytelling and provide valuable insights into the craft.

The global winner of the Eye Level Literary Award 2023 will receive an unforgettable trip to Korea, providing them with inspiration, cultural immersion, and a deeper appreciation for diverse literary heritage.

For more information, please visit [myeyelevel.com].

About Eye Level:

Eye Level is an exceptional learning center that offers personalized education and 1:1 coaching. Through a small-step approach, students learn at their own pace, ensuring mastery of every learning concept. With Eye Level, learning is tailored to each child's level, making education a truly enriching experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129231/image_5004323_17849172.jpg

SOURCE Eye Level

