Announcing the Finalists for The CEO Magazine's 2024 Executive of the Year Awards, New York

The CEO Magazine is thrilled to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated 2024 Executive of the Year Awards, honoring visionary leadership, innovation and impact across various industries. This prestigious event celebrates executives who have excelled in guiding their organizations to new heights and driving significant change within their sectors.

Finalists for The CEO Magazine's 2024 Executive of the Year Awards:

Sheldon Yellen – CEO, BELFOR Holdings

– CEO, Shaun Noorian – Founder & CEO, Empower Pharmacy

– Founder & CEO, Empower Pharmacy Vincent J Delie, Jr – Chairman, President & CEO, FNB Corporation and First National Bank

– Chairman, President & CEO, FNB Corporation and First National Bank Stanley C Middleman – Founder, President & CEO, Freedom Mortgage

– Founder, President & CEO, Freedom Mortgage Jeff Sprau – CEO, Legence

– CEO, Legence Charles Gore – Executive Director, Medicines Patent Pool

– Executive Director, Medicines Patent Pool Mark Bertolini – CEO, Oscar Health

– CEO, Nooshin Behroyan – CEO, Paxon Energy & Infrastructure

– CEO, & Infrastructure Michael Dunn – Chairman & CEO, Prophet

– Chairman & CEO, Prophet Mike Schugt – President, Teneo Hospitality Group

– President, Teneo Hospitality Group Gian Marco Bronzato - CEO, myWorld Inc

These eleven extraordinary executives were selected for their exemplary leadership, resilience and innovation as well as driving significant growth in industries such as healthcare, finance, energy and hospitality. Their diverse backgrounds and contributions highlight the transformative role of leadership in today's dynamic business landscape.

"The finalists displayed a few consistent traits that set them apart: vision, innovation, resilience and adaptability, and empathy and people-centric leadership," comments judge, and CEO of The CEO Magazine, David Jepson.

The winners will be announced at the end of November.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

The CEO Magazine would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Major Sponsor, Kiekert, whose generous support has been instrumental in making this event possible and whose support underscores the importance of recognizing business excellence and leadership.

Esteemed panel of judges:

The 2024 Executive of the Year Awards finalists were carefully selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including:

Lorraine Hariton – Former President & CEO, Catalyst

– Former President & CEO, Catalyst Kerry Kennedy – President, Robert F Kennedy Human Rights

– President, Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Will Travis – Founder & CEO, Elevation Barn

– Founder & CEO, Elevation Barn David Jepson – CEO, The CEO Magazine

We are grateful to our judges for their expertise and thoughtful consideration in selecting this year's finalists and the ultimate winner.

For more information and to view the announcement, visit: https://www.theceomagazine.com/awards-new-york/

