Announcing the FinRegLab AI Symposium 2025 - Leaders in Finance, Technology, and Policy to Explore How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Financial System

The FinRegLab AI Symposium 2025 will take place in Washington, D.C. on November 20, 2025.

Speakers include U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Affirm Co-Founder & CEO Max Levchin; OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji; Capital One EVP, Chief Scientist & Head of Enterprise AI Prem Natarajan; Stripe Co-Founder & President John Collison; JPMorganChase EVP Chief Data & Analytics Officer Teresa Heitsenrether; FinRegLab CEO & Director Melissa Koide; and PNC Financial Services Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Richard Bynum, among others.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinRegLab today announced the agenda and speakers for the 2025 FinRegLab AI Symposium, a flagship event convening policymakers, financial executives, technology innovators, and advocates to explore the responsible and productive use of artificial intelligence in finance. The symposium will take place in Washington, D.C. on November 20, 2025.

"The FinRegLab AI Symposium offers a rare opportunity for leaders across the public and private sectors to engage in collaborative dialogue about how AI is transforming the financial system," said Melissa Koide, CEO and Director of FinRegLab. "This is a pivotal moment to examine not only the potential of AI to strengthen our economy, but also to ensure we have the right guardrails and governance frameworks needed to ensure these technologies serve society broadly."

The symposium will feature mainstage discussions designed to spark insight and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. The first part of the day will focus on how AI is affecting the economy, national security, work, and income mobility. Participants will examine how AI applications are being deployed to improve financial services, transform digital commerce, and advance operational efficiency, while addressing critical questions around transparency, fairness, and accountability. Conversations will also explore how firms can manage risk and strengthen long-term trust with customers.

Program Themes and Highlights

Programming will center on four interconnected themes:

Generative and Agentic AI in Financial Services: Exploring bold applications of next-generation AI in credit, personalized financial tools, fraud prevention, and regulatory supervision, and what they reveal about the future of banking and commerce.

Exploring bold applications of next-generation AI in credit, personalized financial tools, prevention, and regulatory supervision, and what they reveal about the future of banking and commerce. Governance, Privacy, and Risk Management: Highlighting promising approaches to enable data privacy, satisfy explainability requirements, and manage models for stability, safety, and accountability.

Highlighting promising approaches to enable data privacy, satisfy explainability requirements, and manage models for stability, safety, and accountability. Human Interaction and Trust: Sharing actionable insights and research on how people interact, trust, and rely on AI systems—and why they sometimes don't.

Sharing actionable insights and research on how people interact, trust, and rely on AI systems—and why they sometimes don't. The Future of Banking and Financial Wellbeing: Convening thoughtful conversations about how generative AI and other technologies are reshaping financial institutions, markets, and consumer financial wellbeing.

The 2025 FinRegLab AI Symposium will open with welcome remarks from Melissa Koide, CEO, FinRegLab, followed by a fireside conversation between U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D., member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee and co-chair of the Senate AI caucus) and Raj Date, Managing Partner, Fenway Summer, on federal priorities at the intersection of AI and financial services.

The morning will continue with Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI, and Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics, discussing what it means to build an AI-ready workforce for an AI-powered economy. A subsequent panel featuring Shena Ashley, Capital One; Clarence Wardell III, NextLadder; and Delicia Hand, Consumer Reports, moderated by Miriam Vogel, EqualAI, will explore how emerging technologies can advance economic opportunity and growth.

Later in the morning, Richard Bynum, PNC; Ben Hoffman, Fifth Third Bank; Kelly Shaw, Synchrony Ventures; and Stephanie Wake, Citigroup, moderated by Lakhbir Lamba, will discuss how to deploy safe and scalable AI systems in banking. Teresa Heitsenrether, JPMorganChase, will join Melissa Koide to examine how major financial institutions are banking on AI to drive innovation, manage risk, and navigate evolving regulatory frameworks.

Following lunch, Max Levchin, Affirm, will sit down with Melissa Koide to discuss how trust, access, and speed enable AI to scale across the financial ecosystem. The conversation will lead into a session on agentive AI systems with Soups Ranjan, Sardine; Dan Klein, UC Berkeley/ Scaled Cognition; and Prem Natarajan, Capital One, moderated by Kabir Kumar, Flourish Ventures.

Afternoon sessions will continue with discussions on the role of AI in payments, e-commerce, and financial policy, with Ren Zhang, PayPal and Sharda Caro Del Castillo, Catena Lab, moderated by Sigal Mandelker, Ribbit Capital.

Behavioral economics will also take center stage in a conversation featuring Leigh Phillips, SaverLife; Nadim Homsany, BECU; and Viviane Eide, Google, moderated by Tim Flacke, Commonwealth, exploring how consumers engage with AI-enabled financial management tools and other applications.

The day will conclude with a featured conversation with John Collison, Stripe reflecting on the evolving relationship between fintech innovation, generative AI, and financial stability, followed by closing remarks from Koide.

About FinRegLab

FinRegLab is an independent, nonprofit research organization that conducts research and experiments with new technologies and data to drive the financial sector toward a responsible and inclusive marketplace. The organization also facilitates discourse across the financial ecosystem to inform public policy and market practices.

