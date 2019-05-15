Announcing The First-Ever Award Program For Small And Mid-Sized B2B Events

"In the events and experiential marketing industry, the buzz tends to focus on the grand-scale events like Google I/O or Dreamforce. By comparison, smaller events face constraints that fuel unnoticed innovation and creativity. We know there are many great events that have a story to tell and know that our industry wants hear to them," says TJ Martin, executive vice president of Cramer, the award program's exclusive sponsor.

Event Marketer's premier roster of judges will choose winners in 11 award categories that span nearly every type of b-to-b event including best overall b-to-b event, media, employee engagement, product launch, and general session experience. To further level the competition and put attention on a different range of events, each category will offer two awards—one designated for those with attendees up to 1,000 and those with attendees from 1,000 to 5,000.

"For years, the industry has asked us for recognition for smaller event programs. We are thrilled to launch Hidden Gems and excited to work with our friends at Cramer on this initiative," says Jeff Fortmann, business director, Event Marketer.

Editors of Event Marketer will announce the winners of the Hidden Gem awards in September. Event Marketer will profile winners online and in the fall issue of their print magazine. "This program will finally put a bright spotlight on the hidden gems – the pioneering projects and teams that are truly shaping the future of b-to-b events," says Kate Romano, director of marketing, Cramer.

The deadline to submit a HIDDEN GEM award is June 6, 2019, and nominees can enter at eventmarketer.com/hiddengems. There are no entry fees.

ABOUT EVENT MARKETER

Event Marketer Magazine serves the information needs of strategic brand-side event marketers and agency executives across the spectrum. It has become the world's most respected provider of content for the event and trade show category. Their portfolio includes the flagship magazine, twice-monthly EM Buzz e-newsletter, the annual Experiential Marketing Summit executive conference, the Ex Awards, Experience Design & Technology Awards, Experiential Marketing Training Camps and more.

ABOUT CRAMER

As a brand experience agency, Cramer is thriving in today's new experiential era of marketing. The company's fast growth has come as it has expanded its relationships with long-standing clients, while also landing a new roster of global brands. Cramer's clients — such as ADP, Boston Scientific, Dassault Systèmes, IBM, Sanofi Genzyme, Siemens Healthineers, and UPS — trust Cramer to invent, craft, and fuel content-driven experiences, including meetings and events, activations, community and advocacy programs, mixed reality, and marketing campaigns. Visit cramer.com to see how Cramer achieves more with its clients.

Media Contact:

Robin Hutson

Head of Marketing Communications

rhutson@cramer.com

SOURCE Cramer

Related Links

http://www.cramer.com

