Announcing the first-ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2025 on June 16-17 in Tokyo

Following a successful KubeDay Japan, CNCF will be bringing its flagship conference to Tokyo to continue advancing cloud native technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, is pleased to announce the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan , happening on June 16-17, 2025 in Tokyo. The two-day event will offer attendees from Japan and around the world, an opportunity to engage, network, and collaborate with peers and like-minded people in the cloud native community.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan will gather adopters and technologists from open source and cloud native communities to share best practices, CNCF project technical deep dives, problem-solving, and more. Attendees of all levels are welcome and the community-curated sessions will span introductory content, end user insights, technical talks, open source cultural insights, among many other topics.

"Our open source communities inspire us to learn from each other and as we continue to expand the cloud native ecosystem, we are thrilled to further invest in our Japanese cloud native community with a KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event in 2025," said Chris Anisczcyk, CTO, CNCF. "Coming off of a successful KubeDay Japan event in August and the growth of the CNCJ community, we saw an engaged, inspired, and insightful community in Japan that continues to grow significantly and anticipate an exciting event next year in Tokyo."

The CNCF Japan Chapter (CNCJ) launched in late 2023 with founding community leaders from companies including Apple, CyberAgent, Fujitsu, Hitachi, and NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd.

