Announcing the First-Ever MMO Awards, Hosted by Eiya

Acclaimed esports content creator Eiya is proud to announce the first-ever MMO Awards, airing Saturday, August 31, 2024.

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever MMO Awards aims to recognize Massively Multiplayer Online games and the impact they've had on the gaming industry over the past year. From the developers and titles to the content creators, esports competitors and community members, the MMO Awards will comprise awards categories and exclusive content that celebrate every facet of the genre. It will also feature special appearances by recognizable figures from throughout the MMO category.

"I'm so excited to be able to showcase the diverse range of personality, talent, and creativity within the MMO space at a scale that has never been done before," said Gillian "Eiya" Long, founder and host of the MMO Awards.

Having spent the past 10 years serving as a content producer, host, and caster for some of the genre's premier live-streamed events, Long is thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate MMOs on a grand stage. She hopes this event will bring more awareness to the genre and create an annual celebration that MMO fans can anticipate for years to come.

"I truly believe this event can become a staple in the community," Long said. "Something that MMO fans will anticipate for years to come, so they can personally witness it grow to new heights year after year."

To help in the planning and execution of the first-annual MMO Awards, Eiya brought on the help of EverEmber Creative, a content agency based out of Dallas, Texas that focuses on the gaming and streaming space. Prior to the event, EverEmber Creative developed supporting content for OTK's 2024 Games Expo and Filian's First-Annual Vtuber Awards.

"When Eiya had the idea for an MMO awards show, we jumped at the opportunity," said Kevin von Atzigen, co-founder and CEO of EverEmber Creative. "An event of this magnitude and reach can really only be helmed by someone like her, and we're thrilled to partner with her and help bring this vision to life."

"The MMO Awards will be a night to remember for fans, creators, devs, and beyond," Long said. "And for the first time ever, we'll have the privilege to celebrate our community, together."

The MMO Awards will air Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. EDT officially on Eiya's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/eiya) and will simulcast on the streams of approved streamer partners. For more information, visit https://mmoawards.com.

