Announcing the First Four Speakers of Leadercast--Positive Disruption

The event theme, "Positive Disruption," calls leaders to not be afraid to shake up the status quo. At the event, people from all walks of life will discover why disruption is the best way to make positive, lasting change in their organizations and beyond.

Bozoma Saint John—Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavor

Bozoma has earned a reputation as a trailblazing executive, leading marketing efforts for Uber, Apple and Pepsi-Cola North America. She currently drives marketing campaigns across Endeavor's global network, which operates in 30 countries with subsidiaries like IMG and UFC.

Matt Wallaert—Behavioral Scientist and Chief Behavior Officer, Clover Health

For more than 15 years, Matt has spoken to hundreds of audiences about behavior change, including the United Nations, South by Southwest and more. For Clover Health, Matt uses behavioral science data to find preventative care solutions for seniors.

Andy Stanley—Best-Selling Author and Leadership Communicator

Returning to the Leadercast Live stage, Andy brings anecdotal insights on life and leadership for attendees. He is the founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries and has authored more than 20 books.

Sangram Vajre—Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Terminus: Account-Based Marketing

Known as the "accidental" evangelist, Sangram has built Terminus into one of Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500. He is the host of FlipMyFunnel Podcast and has authored two books on account-based marketing.

For a limited time (until Jan. 3, 2020), general admission tickets are available for $179 and Executive Experience floor seats are available for $700 at live.leadercast.com.

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. It provides world-class leadership events, content solutions and resources for individuals, teams and organizations across all industries to foster the growth of more leaders through their journey of becoming leaders worth following. For more information, visit leadercast.com.

SOURCE Leadercast

Related Links

http://leadercast.com

