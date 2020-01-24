Announcing the Grand Opening of Super Slow Zone of Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve is the Owner and a Certified SuperSlow Zone Instructor. SuperSlow Zone is an International Wellness Center, with over 60 locations, focusing on the 40+ age crowd. Steve opened a location in New York, on Long Island. It is located at 315 Crossways Park Drive, Woodbury, NY (516-682-8888).

His family had overcome many obstacles in life, especially within the last 3 years. On May 20, 2016, they lost their home, 3 cars, and all of their belongings, in a horrific 4 alarm fire, covered by News 12 (Video). His vision has been compromised, as a result of saving 3 dogs and a babysitter, from the inferno.

All 3 of his siblings have passed away from PREVENTABLE causes, particularly, Type II Diabetes. 7 days after the fire, Steve's brother suffered a fatal heart attack. His other brother passed away, 14 years ago. His sister died 2 years after the fire. No one takes Health and Wellness, more seriously, than Steve.

SuperSlow Zone offers a Personal Strength Training Program that is High Intensity Training (HIT), with no impact. It only takes 20 MINUTES, twice a week. The best news is you can work out in almost whatever you are wearing for the day. No need to shower after your workout, their facility is climate controlled to 65-68 degrees and there are fans above every machine.

The SuperSlow Zone method is a slow, safe, efficient, and highly effective motion, in concert with proper breathing techniques, guided by a Certified Instructor (Always One on One). All of this is done in a clinical environment, without fist pumping music, by appointment only, using the finest Medical Grade Machines (Video). Typically, our clients are 40+.

They also provide a Strong Bone Density Program that prevents and even reverses Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, using PROVEN, medical grade technology. The Woodbury Location is the only facility that offers this technology, on the East Coast (Video).

In addition, SuperSlow Zone of Woodbury now offers a Breakthrough Lower A1c program [Type II Diabetes] that will fight Diabetes and help LOWER YOUR A1c.

Other Professional services are available, such as, a Nurse Practitioner who provides psychological counselling, Certified Reiki Master, Massage Therapist, and a Nutritionist that can contribute to your overall Wellness, from head to toe. For Steve, opening SuperSlow Zone of Woodbury is, both, a passion and a dream fulfilled.

