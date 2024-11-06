Announcing the HUD-held Non Vacant Loan Sale 2025-1 ("HNVLS 2025-1")

News provided by

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Nov 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced HUD-held Non Vacant Loan Sales ("HNVLS 2025-1"):

  • On December 11, 2024, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 1,180 mortgage loans with a loan balance of approximately $500 million.
  • Bidder qualifications will begin on October 31, 2024.
  • The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-held loans. The loans are first liens secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) securing 1-to-4-unit, residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.
  • Properties included in this sale are occupied by non-borrowers.
  • Eligible Bidder types for the HNVLS 2025-1 loan sale auction are nonprofits, nonprofit joint ventures, nonprofit instrumentalities of government, governmental entities or instrumentalities of government, governmental entity joint ventures, or for-profits.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

