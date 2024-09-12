Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2025-1 ("HVLS 2025-1")

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sales ("HVLS 2025-1"):

On October 16, 2024 , HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 2,700 mortgage loans with an updated loan balance of approximately $746 million .

, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 2,700 mortgage loans with an updated loan balance of approximately . The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by home equity conversion mortgages (HECM's) securing 1- to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

Eligible Bidder types for the HVLS 2025-1 loan sale auction are nonprofits, nonprofit joint ventures, nonprofit instrumentalities of government, governmental entities or instrumentalities of government, governmental entity joint ventures, or for-profits.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development