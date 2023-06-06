Announcing the Keynote Speakers for the AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit

Derek Oliphant and Allister Phillips to Present Recent Developments and Future Outlook for the Crop Protection and Seed Industries

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit, the premier global event for crop protection, biologicals, and plant and soil health, is pleased to announce the opening keynote presentation by Derek Oliphant and Allister Phillips of AgbioInvestor. The summit will take place on 9-10 August 2023, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida, United States.

The keynote presentation titled, "Recent Developments and Future Outlook for the Crop Protection and Seed Industries," will provide a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends and a detailed look at the key drivers behind future developments in the crop protection and seed sectors. Oliphant and Phillips, Founding Partners of AgbioInvestor, will share insights into regulation, crop economics, biologicals, new technologies, and more.

Oliphant has more than 15 years of experience in crop protection market analysis and is recognized as a leading expert in the field. He is the key contributor to the AgbioCrop report, the industry's foremost source of qualitative and quantitative analysis on the global crop protection market.

Phillips brings extensive knowledge and experience in crop protection, seed and traits, and agricultural commodities. He has been instrumental in providing data, insights, and his opinion to global crop protection and seed companies through AgbioInvestor's subscription services, covering a wide range of agricultural sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Derek Oliphant and Allister Phillips as keynote speakers at the AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit," said Renee Targos, Conference Chair and Editor of AgriBusiness Global, "Their expertise and insights will provide invaluable perspectives on the current state and future directions of the crop protection and seed industries. Delegates can expect to gain valuable knowledge and networking opportunities to further their business interests."

This year's Keynote Sponsor is CTL, located in Guatemala, CTL is focused on manufacturing services and specialized logistics for chemical products.

Global participants have already confirmed their attendance, with leading manufacturers, exporters, trading companies, sellers, formulators, and consultants among the attendees. The AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit continues to be the trusted forum for advancing development in the rapidly emerging global crop protection, plant health, and biological sectors.

For more information and to register for the AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit, please visit the event's official website at www.TradeSummit.com.

