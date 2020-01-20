Announcing the Kickstarter Launch for CyberTeamUS

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberTeamUS is a U.S. based entity and is led by Chris Kirkland, a 32yr veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy and certified LEAN 6S Black belt and Network Engineer. It was started as an answer and countermeasure to Symantec/Norton/LifeLock and the numerous other Anti-virus Malware companies that have questionable foreign ties. It combines the best U.S. based companies as an alternative because in Kirkland's opinion, "Americans will do a much better job of protecting Americans."

Just where is your Cyber Security protection from?

Kirkland further stated that many people do not realize where their software comes from, and that much of it, contains malware, tracking software, and other programs that operate in the background when they use and open these programs. He continued, that "many of these companies also operate in the very same countries a lot of these viruses and malware programs originate from; for instance, in the case of Symantec/Norton/LifeLock; Symantec was once owned by Hauwei, a Chinese state owned company that was once run by their Minister of State Security, the CIA equivalent. They still even operate offices in Russia and China!"

CyberTeamUS products on the other hand are made, and supported right here in the U.S. for U.S. citizens. Kirkland is trying to raise capital for CyberTeamUS and seeking some fellow patriots to help in this cause. If you are interested in assisting in this patriotic endeavor please visit his Kickstarter campaign at- https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cyberteamus/cyberteamus-0?ref=project_build

