Announcing the Latest Innovation in Luxury Skincare - Louminology

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let there be light! Louminology, a luxury skincare brand formulated in Switzerland with the highest quality active ingredients, is set to disrupt the beauty industry with its latest innovation. The brand is the brainchild of CEO and Founder Leah Hollender, who noticed a need to enhance skin radiance after spending years in the skincare industry. With the help of top chemists in Switzerland, Hollender formulated a core collection of products that firm, enhance, and rejuvenate skin to the cellular level.

Louminology Products

The concept of Louminology is based on the idea that every woman is unique and deserves a customized skincare experience. Leah wanted to create a line of four products that could be layered for optimum results. Enhanced with unique key ingredients such as Freshwater Pearls, White Truffle, Encapsulated Swiss Glacier Water, and Alp Rose Stem cells, Louminology products offer instant results, revealing radiant skin that illuminates your inner beauty while providing long-term restorative properties.

Looking to the future, Hollander envisions her company as a place where people enjoy working and her team thrives. Louminology plans to continue to innovate and grow globally, offering a skincare experience that helps customers unveil their unique luminescence. With a focus on ethically produced, illuminating skincare products that reveal customers' true selves, Louminology is poised to revolutionize the luxury skincare industry.

