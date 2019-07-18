Announcing the latest release of Budfox for iOS

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Budfox is the first free and secure messaging app for the whole financial community (available for download now on App Store).

The app proposes a secure chat and group and helps to identify and build your network, find partners, and share your products and services.

The users must work in a financial company or organization (regardless of the position) to register on Budfox.

Budfox keeps communication safe and can't read users' messages or media files. Users are entirely free to clear all chat history and create a secret chat set to disappear (self-destruction timer). The start-up is currently integrating end-to-end encryption with the highest level of security on the market (QR code, PIN code exchange between the two parties, and identity privacy). A team of PhDs develops this secure technology in Cryptography.

Last but not least, the company is not owned by any bank or commercial organization, to provide total independence without any conflict of interest.

"Unlike Bloomberg Messenger and Symphony, Budfox is owned by independents and was created by a former trader. We want to democratize instant messaging for the world of finance, as WhatsApp has done globally."

– Tristan de Haenen - Founder & CEO

Tristan began his career in the middle of the 90s as a derivatives trader at the Paris Stock Exchange. He was the youngest official stockbroker at the age of 18 years old (jury's award) and one of the leading financial intermediaries in the equity derivatives markets on behalf of major financial institutions. With a passion for new technologies and finance, he founded Budfox Messenger Ltd with a team of experts based in London and Luxembourg.

Press Contact: info@budfox.io

Twitter: @budfoxmessenger

Website: www.budfox.io

-

Budfox Messenger Ltd

3rd Floor Crown House, 151 High Road Loughton, IG10 4LG, UK

For all press & interview inquiries please contact: Tristan de Haenen – Founder & CEO Email: tdh@budfox.io

App Store: France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Download our PressKit @ www.budfox.io/PressKit

Related Files

Budfox App Press Release.pdf

Budfox Executive Team.pdf

Related Images

budfox-screenshots.jpg

budfox-company-logo.jpg

app-screenshot-intro.png

app-screenshot-2.png

Related Links

Crunchbase

SOURCE Budfox Messenger

Related Links

http://www.budfox.io

