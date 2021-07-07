Announcing the Latest Speakers and Sponsors for 5th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference Presented by Black Women Talk Tech

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Women Talk Tech, announces the latest speaker and sponsor additions to this year's virtual 5th Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference. Over 2,500 people including investors, tech evangelists, and founders for an exclusive virtual gathering of Black female founders in the tech world will be in attendance. This year's Roadmap to Billions Conference includes a pitch competition with $50,000 in cash and prizes sponsored by The Estée Lauder Companies and Google.

The Roadmap to Billions conference is Black Women Talk Tech's marquee annual event. Every year, the organization hosts 200+ events across its worldwide chapters. Black Women Talk Tech has spent five years empowering Black women entrepreneurs and celebrating Black women's innovations and brilliance in technology. The conference was built from the perspective of the audience of Black women that Black Women Talk Tech organizes. The organization empowers Black women who are driving innovation worldwide within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities. Roadmap to Billions is the only tech conference created by Black female founders for Black female founders and supporters of the community. It showcases the brilliance of Black women building scalable companies while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Attendees gain insight, forge new relationships, and learn valuable lessons from those that are paving the way to success. Tickets for this year's Black Women Talk Tech Conference can be purchased here: https://www.blackwomentalktech.com/ticketing/.

Speakers that have been added to the programming include Timnit Gebru, Founder of Blacks in AI, Computer Scientist; Charles Hudson, Managing Partner and Founder of Precursor Ventures; Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at PayPal, and Board Member at Facebook and Macerich; Shila Nieves Burney, General Partner at Zane Fund; Marla Blow, President and COO of Skoll Foundation; Henry Bolden, Manager, Inclusive Recruiting Strategy, Spotify; Nii Addy CMO of Philo; Khadijah Adams, Canna - Tech Investor, Co-Creator The GreenStreet; Netta Dobbins, CEO of Mimconnect; Ayo Suber UI Engineer, Square; and Nichole Jordan, SVP of Via.

"This year's conference will be a mix of pre-recorded interactive content and live activations that will keep attendees engaged during our virtual Roadmap to Billions Conference," says Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, co-founder and CMO of Black Women Talk Tech. "We are thrilled to welcome our latest speakers and sponsors. Having them on board supports our mission of empowering the Black women entrepreneurs who are driving innovation worldwide within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities."

Salesforce, Motley Fool Ventures, The Estée Lauder Companies, Amazon AWS, Amazon, PWC, Mastercard, First Round Capital, Pitchbook, and the Kapor Center have also signed on as sponsors for this year's Roadmap to Billions Conference.

Additional 2021 sponsors of Black Women Talk Tech include presenting sponsor Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, Visa, Davis Wright Tremaine, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Balsamiq, Sephora, Shipt, PayPal SamsungNEXT, and AARP.

Roadmap to Billions is produced by 19th and Park.

About Black Women Talk Tech:

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a worldwide collective of Black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges Black women startup owners face in the industry. Still, most importantly, they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage Black women to build the next billion-dollar business. To learn more, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About 19th and Park:

19th and Park is a creative execution agency owned and operated by Black women. Serving as a brand's in-house partner, 19th and Park capabilities span from concept to execution, working hand in hand to provide digital marketing strategy, media strategy, talent procurement, content, and event production. To learn more, please visit www.19parkinc.com. Follow 19th and Park on Instagram.

