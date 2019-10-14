Announcing the Launch of a New Book on Sufism - Sufi Experience of God : A Seeker's Guide

ALDIE, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authored by Faqir Dr. Ahmad Javid Sarwari Qaderi, Sufi Experience of God seeks to open a spiritual and intellectual space in the reader's mind for spreading light and for fostering mutual understanding.

Amongst the various narratives out there that seeks to guide you towards God. The path of Sufism is often described as the one the true seeker of knowledge and salvation takes. People who have probed the various paths of learning and enlightenment, have often commented on the grace and welcoming nature of Sufism. When you embark upon the journey towards Sufism, be prepared to discover the peace of the inner life and the discipline of mystical spirituality.

"I can promise you that you are going to find his writing and his translation style incredibly exciting to read. The way he brings about insight is second to none. And it is fascinating to watch how he systemizes his thoughts and opinions in what is clearly a personal project. Filled with lots of personal experiences, there's even a hint of a biographical work in here. And for non-Muslims and non-scholars of Islamic theology, this work will introduce you to a lot of new and specialized terms that you will find enriching."- An early reader.

In this stunning book, Dr. Ahmad Javid has brilliantly succeeded in capturing the essence of the Quran. The many illuminating experiences in the book showcase the mystical phenomenon that is all around us. He is turning out to be one of Islam's greatest poetic and spiritual voices in the west.

This book is a dervish guide to life and love in the modern world.

About the Author:

Dr. Ahmad Javid is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Born in Pakistan and raised in a traditional religious and spiritual household, he has experienced the reality of Sufism from an early age. He spent seventeen years in Iran where he extensively studied Sufi literature and poetry. He came to the United States in 1993 and finished residency training in Pediatrics from Columbia University, New York, where he served as a chief resident as well. He has been invested with khirqa (cloak) in the Sarwari Qaderi order.

Ahmad Javid is also the author of - 'Sufi light: the secret of meditation' and 'The Spirit of a Sultan,' 'Sufi Prayer and Love.' available on Amazon.com.

