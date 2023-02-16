Announcing the Launch of Cloud Theory

Software company uses big data, machine learning, and complete new car inventory data to provide real-time and predictive insights to the automotive industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Theory, a new company whose primary objective is to provide better and more useful data insights for the automotive industry, announces its launch today. For years, the automotive industry has used incomplete, outdated data to inform important business decisions like marketing spend, inventory allocations, and investments. For the first time, agencies serving major automotive manufacturers and the manufacturers themselves, can apply strategies based on relevant data at rooftop, market, and competitive levels in real time.

Cloud Theory data platforms house billions of data points, including VIN-level automotive data for any market within the US, plus supply and demand of every make and model in real time. Their data is proprietary and not available from any other resource. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence for predictive modeling is unique to Cloud Theory.

Cloud Theory was developed by the founders of ZeroSum who recognized a need for better data in the automotive market. "There are billion-dollar decisions being made in automotive today, using data that's old, incomplete, and lacks competitive context nationwide. We aim to solve that problem by providing those decision makers with real-time insights that will offer them a significant competitive edge," says Matt Sharp, Co-Founder and General Manager of Cloud Theory.

Cloud Theory is launching with two solutions, Horizon, and Skyline. Horizon is a regional and national insights platform that allows clients to quickly identify opportunities for growth while Skyline provides clients a rooftop view that helps them evaluate their portfolio of dealers relative to their markets.

About Cloud Theory

Cloud Theory is more than a concept. It is the eye of the storm, where cutting-edge data, software, and artificial intelligence meet deep industry knowledge and experience. Built for automotive manufacturers, agencies, and affiliates, Cloud Theory enables our customers to understand – in real time – the complex competitive world in which they do business and to make bold decisions that drive them forward. The combination of billions of data points, interactive tools, and expert consulting gives our clients the ability to weather any storm and find their way to clear blue skies. Learn more at cloudtheory.ai. To learn more about our entire portfolio of automotive brands, visit www.advancelocalautomotive.com.

About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is a leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real time. For more information, visit www.zerosum.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Slotnick

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Theory