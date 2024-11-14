Announcing the Launch of "JPxData Portal (beta version)", a Portal Site Comprehensively Covering Data Provided by JPX Group, etc.

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., a leading global provider of Japan's financial market data, promptly began provision of "JPxData Portal (beta version)" (hereinafter referred to as "Website"), a portal site that comprehensively introduces data provided by Japan Exchange Group, Japan Exchange Group companies and partner companies (hereinafter referred to as "JPX Group, etc."), as of August 2024.

What is JPxData Portal?

JPX Group, etc. currently provide over 200 types of data, which are used by a wide range of users, including investors, brokerage firms, and listed companies. However, JPXI received feedback that it is difficult for users to search through due to the overwhelmingly large amount of data and know what kind of data can be used for what. This feedback led us to the launch of Website providing users with easy access to data they seek and showing how to use the data.

"JPxData Portal" is named after "a data portal site of JPX Group, etc." and "a place where "Japan (JP)" and "data(Data)" are combined" with the letter "x." JPXI will aim to develop Website further to make it an easy-to-use site, where any data on the Japanese market are accessible in the future.

Click here for JPxData Portal (beta version): https://clientportal.jpx.co.jp/ClientPortalEN/s/

JPxData Portal Main Features

Product List

Users can search over 200 types of data by using simple keywords such as "stock price," "derivatives," "margin trading," and "ESG."

Users can check the frequency and timing of updates, the period of historical data available, file formats (PDF, CSV, Excel, etc.), and if such data are provided via an API.

For some data, sample data and articles on how to use them are also provided.

Use cases

Users can find articles introducing how to use data, including examples of analysis using the data, and the differences among similar data such as stock price data and issue master data with comparison of them.

Users can discover related data from an article about data users initially searched for.

Company search

Users can check basic information, timely disclosure information, filing information, corporate governance, and other information about each issue.

In addition to company names and codes, users can also search by using keywords such as "cloud" and "digital transformation" based on generative AI technology.

The current list of listed issues is available for free download.

Disclosure search

Users can search TDnet disclosures published for the past one year*.

* The latest one is for two business days prior.

* The latest one is for two business days prior. Users can leverage browser machine translation easily for financial statements and other information disclosed in HTML format. An article on how to use browser's machine translation features and detailed usage notes is also provided.

English tags are attached to Japanese documents to facilitate primary extraction of information so that users easily search for information in English.

Useful links

Users can check a list of useful websites related to the securities market*.

* Currently, only websites managed by JPX Group or related companies are available.)

About JPX Market Innovation & Research

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) was established as a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (TOKYO:8697) in 2022. It consolidates JPX Group's data/index services and system-related services, and leads further business enhancement of JPX Group by leveraging IT technologies and new business partnerships.

Contact

Frontier Development Department,

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Inquiry form: https://clientportal.jpx.co.jp/ClientPortalEN/s/InquiryFormEn

SOURCE JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.