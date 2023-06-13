ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF NIKKI GREEN BY DOMINIQUE SIDE

News provided by

Nikki Green

13 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

The Luxury Vegan Women's Ready-to-Wear Line is Black-Owned, Opulent, and Aims to Work Towards Higher Levels of Sustainability with Each Collection

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Expert, Luxury Vegan Lifestyle Influencer and Serial Entrepreneur Dominique Side is announcing the launch of her latest venture, Nikki Green. Nikki Green is a luxury, 100% vegan ready-to-wear apparel line for individuals seeking chic yet sustainable pieces. The collection is black-owned, opulent, and aims to work towards higher levels of sustainability with each collection. Collection previews and showroom appointments can be made at shopnikkigreen.com.

Continue Reading
Founder Dominique Side
Founder Dominique Side

Dominique developed Nikki Green after being frustrated by the lack of variety in higher-end options that are truly 100% vegan. In collaboration with her longtime stylist Christian Allen, they've created a line that is sustainably sourced, and expertly combines compassionate living with high fashion.

"I love luxury, I love designer, but I'm constantly searching for quality 100% vegan pieces. I know I'm not alone in this search. I reached out to my longtime stylist Christian Allen, and we created a line that is chic, vegan and luxurious and I'm excited to share it with the world," Dominique Side, Founder.

The fully vegan line features ready-to-wear, gowns, tops, pants, denim, and accessories, bringing luxury earth-friendly materials, custom hardware, and figure-enhancing cuts to a new generation of chic, environmentally conscious shoppers.

Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios, a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan, the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

The Nikki Green collection retails between $350-$7250 and is currently showing at The Nikki Green Showroom within the Fashion District in Los Angeles, CA, located at 1250 S Los Angeles St. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/.

To learn more about Nikki Green and Dominique Side, visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/. For additional information and to schedule an interview with Dominique, contact [email protected].

ABOUT DOMINIQUE SIDE

Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios, a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan, the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle. She documents her luxury vegan lifestyle for her 80 thousand-plus followers on her VgnBae handle.

SOURCE Nikki Green

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.