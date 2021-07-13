Announcing the Launch of Primer Engines

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer, the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced the launch of Primer Engines , an integrated suite of industrial-grade NLP models that bring the power of machine learning (ML) to mission-critical operations at any organization.

Trusted by the US government for military and intelligence applications, Primer Engines unlock the same advanced capabilities for commercial organizations to use in almost any text-related business application. As with all Primer NLP solutions, Primer Engines make it possible for anyone responsible for data analysis, intelligence, or operations to fully access, explore, and take advantage of the firehose of text-based data coming their way every day.

With Primer Engines, there's no need to mobilize a team of machine learning experts to build an NLP solution from scratch. Primer's industry-leading team of ML engineers is continuously pushing the realm of what's possible with NLP, building new domain and data-specific engines that simply work from day one. Primer Engines are ready to deploy, and each is rigorously trained and tested to be performant, scalable, and fast.

"Manual processes are prone to human error and potentially missed opportunities due to the sheer scale of data sources available today," said Sean Gourley, CEO & Founder of Primer. "Primer changes the game by providing a collection of world-class Engines that can achieve human level performance and do all the data heavy lifting, so analysts, operators and decision-makers can focus on using the insights to transform their products, operations, and organizations."

Organizations can pick and choose from over two dozen pre-trained Engines for the task they need, including Primer's industry-leading Named Entity Recognition (NER) model. Each engine comes with a plug-and-play API that enables fast, seamless integration into existing applications, tools, or systems, both in the cloud and on premises. Organizations can connect multiple Primer Engines together and build their own NLP-powered data processing pipelines that match their unique workflows.

Engines can be retrained in Primer Automate , the company's recently released no-code platform, to build and deploy custom deep learning models. With Automate, teams can rapidly customize Engines using their own data, and monitor and understand performance, all without needing ML expertise. As a result, organizations can scale their data analytics operations, leverage richer data insights for better decision-making, and free analytic teams to focus on their unique expertise.

Through Primer's pre-release program, Primer customers have already been building their mission-critical applications on top of Engines. For example:

Cybersecurity provider Anomali uses Primer in conjunction with its own cybersecurity product suite to improve efficiency for internal processes. In one case, it reduced the time it takes to accomplish a task from fifteen to only two hours per week. "We are excited to continue exploring ways to expand our use of Primer technology within our organization" said AJ Nash, Sr. Director Of Cyber Intelligence Strategy at Anomali.





FDB Systems, a financial technology company, tested Primer on billions of finance records against leading cloud and open source NLP solutions . On average, Primer's out of the box NER model performed 42% better than each of its competitors across all important metrics of precision and recall. Said Simon Mahony , CEO, FDB Systems, "Primer understands our business and is able to train and tune their engines, and other models, as we need in the future."





Evalueserve, a leading research and analytics solutions provider, has chosen to partner with Primer and use its Summarization Engine to automatically summarize documents in fractions of a second, saving days of work. "This enables us to deliver intelligence to our clients faster and makes our platforms more scalable," said Satyajit Saha, Vice President and Product Lead at Evalueserve."

Primer's suite of Engines is constantly growing, and new engines are coming online every month. The launch of Primer Engines comes at a time of increased company growth and momentum. In early June, Primer announced the close of a $110M Series C round led by Lee Fixel, the founder of Addition.

About Primer

Primer builds machines that can read and write. We make it easy for organizations to bring industrial grade NLP into their mission-critical operations. Primer's technology is deployed by some of the world's largest government agencies, financial institutions, and Fortune 50 companies. For more information, please visit https://primer.ai/

